When clarity meets action at LifeClass

by Damola Morenikeji

One treasured part of the work we do at Joy, Inc. is the ease at which people find clarity to make important decisions after each session. Either it involves decision-makers at the Joy for Teams training or other wonderful humans at the Re. Treat. That process – decluttering and acting from clarity – is a beauty to behold.

This beauty was what I observed when we hosted early and mid-level professionals at The Career and Life Planning Life Class on February 1. Dubbed “This is not where I’m supposed to be in life” after the most frequent response from young West Africans about why they are unhappy in their work and life, the LifeClass provides participants with tools and skills required to see with clarity where they stand, to interrogate their work goals and progress, and to create a practical pathway to find joy at the moment while building a career path and future that they will love.

After an acknowledgment of the foundational desires, wants, and fears, we explored non-attachment (by not taking things personally), and from a place of clarity engaged in exercises that made participants build on their strengths – without necessarily changing who they are, acknowledge reality (including understanding what is in their control), clarify how/what they want to contribute to the world, and plan their long term, medium-term and immediate future.

The climax, in my opinion, was where the rubber met the road, where action met planning. No vision or life planning exercise survives inaction.

If you are a young professional and are willing to cut through the debris of bias, unquestioned assumptions, and from a place of original thinking and clarity, plan your career and future, I recommend the Life Class for you. (The next holds in July. You can register here).

As someone affirmed that Saturday, “there is no one destination for the diamond; even being refined is not the destination.” And more than diamond, so precious is your life.