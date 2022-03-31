7 shopping centres in Ibadan for the best marketing experience

To improve the customer experience journey, more customers and brands have a greater need for public spaces to socialise. We have listed these shopping centres in Ibadan where congregation meets shopping:

The Palms Shopping Mall, Ibadan Heritage Mall, Ibadan The Jericho Mall, Ibadan The Ventura Mall Grandex Mall Ibadan Ace Mall Grand Mall

The Palms Shopping Mall, Ibadan

The Palms Shopping Mall is spacious but less busy than the one in Lagos. You would get almost anything you want here. Clothes, shoes, accessories, electronic gadgets and so much more can be found here. It also has a playground. This is the biggest shopping mall in Ibadan. Located a few kilometres from Mobil Ring road.

Location: MKO Abiola Way, Oluyole 200273, Ibadan.

Heritage Mall Ibadan

Heritage Mall has everything. The mall is a three-storey building with an escalator and boasts shops that hold almost anything, from clothing to mobile accessories to food, etc. You also see a cinema, games, pharmacies. Heritage Mall is one of the biggest shopping malls in Ibadan. It is structured to meet international standards.

Location: Within the Central District of Dugbe Ibadan.

The Jericho Mall

The Jericho Mall is architecturally appealing with a total number of 47 lettable stores (distributed on three, four floors). There are two major entrances into the mall situated at the front and the other by the return front. Several uses that range from the food court, restaurants, furniture stores, pharmacies, photo studios, telecom friendship centres, cocktail bars, cloth stores, supermarkets, jewellery stores, home décor and equipment ice cream parlours, e-banking centres and games arcade, make the mall a delight for every visitor.

Location: 20, Kudeti Avenue, Jericho, Ibadan.

The Ventura Mall

This is an ultra-modern shopping mall offering a place for relaxation and entertainment. There are facilities in place such as a shopping complex, children’s game arcade, film house and food courts to guarantee all-round access to fun. Ventura Mall is located in Samonda and is one of the most popular and pocket-friendly malls in Ibadan. So it’s no surprise that it’s a choice spot for students in the state especially as it’s close to both the University of Ibadan and The Polytechnic Ibadan.

Location: Plot 5/6 Old Aerodrome Road, Off Sango-Odoo Road, Samonda GRA, Ibadan.

Grandex Mall Ibadan

Grandex Mall is an ultramodern shopping centre, an extensive shopping arcade, an enticing luxury spot with wares that blow the mind. Grandex Mall sells good and quality products. It’s a good place for grocery shopping.

Location: 43, M.K.O. Abiola Way, Ringroad, Ibadan.

Ace Mall

Ace Supermarket started 2012/13 in order to plug the gap the CEO observed in the Akobo area of Ibadan and to generate employment. Today, Ace Supermarket has become a household name spanning major cities in Southwest Nigeria. Ace mall is an oasis of pleasure, a one-stop mall, an abode of Supermarket, Restaurant, Lounge, Salon and Spar, games and arcade, kiddies park and swimming pool, pharmacy, boutique and lots more.

Location: 39, Awolowo Avenue opposite Housing Corp. Bodija. Ibadan.

Grand Mall

Grand Mall is a nice shopping place, good for a quick shopping visit. Grand Mall has different shops where you can do your shopping with ease – from fashion, cosmetics, food items, and others. Built on a large expanse of land, it has recreation facilities for kids.

Location: Secretariat Road, Bodija, 200132, Ibadan.