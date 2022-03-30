See 11 best schools in Imo for brand campaign

Schools present a reliable opportunity to reach a wide audience. Schools usually have pre-teens or teenagers, but also have teachers and administrators who are usually present when the message is passed. Besides, it is known that the message has the tendency to reach the ears of ‘people at home’.

Your campaign or activation done in a secondary school excites the students who are most likely going to help spread your gospel beyond the school walls. The message only has to be presented in more beautiful ways than one.

Holy Rosary International College, Owerri

HORICOL has come a long way. The school has had fifteen years of steady progress in infrastructure, staff and student population. HORICOL believes in excellence in education provided by well qualified faculty and staff with a curriculum that serves the spiritual, moral, physical and intellectual needs of all our students

Location: Area V, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

Ray Jacobs Secondary School, Mgbidi

Ray Jacobs Boarding Secondary School with the motto, TO BE THE BEST, is a complete boarding school for boys and girls founded to provide a well balanced, all-round education for the modern child. Being totally boarding, the school promises to forge the personalities of its products between the anvil of academic excellence and the hammer of high moral rectitude in a friendly home-away-from-home environment.

Location: 20 College Road, Mgbidi, Oru-West LGA, Imo

​School of Education Demonstration Secondary School, Owerri

School of Education Demonstration Secondary School (SOEDSS) (AKA Alvana Model Secondary School, Owerri), is a demonstration school of the premier College of Education; Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, which has the track record of training teachers And delivery of world class education. The school built into its curriculum, a combo of extra-curricular activities designed to empower students, increase their innate talents, motivate teamwork, advance social & leadership skills, and facilitate cooperation amongst teachers and students.

Location: Km 1 Owerri-Onitsha Road near Arugo park Owerri.

Federal Government College (FGC), Okigwe

Founded October 28, 1977, FGC exists to provide, harness and articulate all available resources for the all round development of the Nigerian child.

Federal Government College, Okigwe is dedicated to the general advancement of humanity through quality education and total commitment.

Federal Science and Technical College, Ohanso

The Federal science and technical college, Ohanso was formerly known as Federal Technical College, Ohanso. It was initially sited at Okposi in then Imo, now Ebonyi. Today, basic Trades in Engineering, Electrical, Business and Building Trades are firmly established at the college. Students who pass out of the college are qualified for admission into university, Polytechnic or College of Education through JAMB like holders of SSCE or GCE Examination results. The College also offers admission and runs Junior Secondary School and Senior Secondary Certificate Examination Programmes leading to the Senior Secondary Courses in either Science or Technology. The college is co- education and has full boarding house system.

Location: Ohanso, Abia.

Claret Academy Secondary School

The Claret Academy is a catholic mission educational institute established, organised and directly administered by the East Province of the Religious Congregation of Missionaries, Sons of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, otherwise known as the Claretian Missionaries. Claret Academy was formally opened in September 1998 as a nursery/primary school. The title “Claret Academy” was chosen because of the intended plan to establish a full-fledged educational institution that will cover the various levels of education – nursery/primary, secondary and tertiary levels of education. The aim of this educational institute is to impart knowledge and balanced education to the young at all levels and to contribute to the developmental effort of the Catholic Church and the Nigerian government in the formation of children and the youth in Nigeria and beyond.

Location: Claret Academy Sec Sch, Area A World Bank Owerri.

Government Secondary School, Owerri

Government Secondary School, Owerri (referred to as Government College, Owerri or GSSO) is a public boys’ English medium secondary school in the Owerri, Imo. The school is considered a model secondary school in the city of Owerri, and due to this, sit for additional entrance examination after the general state organised secondary school entrance examination.

Location: 14 Okigwe Road, Owerri.

Pearlville School

The Pearlville School is a grade 7-12 co-educational boarding school. PS aims to develop learners, who through self-discovery, inquiry and collaborative learning will develop visions for academic and social success. The school challenges its students to develop their particular analytic and creative capabilities by both inspiring their academic and moral curiosity and kindling their passion for discovery.

Location: 1 Pearlville Avenue, Avu-Owerri.

Princess Shekinah International School

Princess Shekinah International School is a full boarding co- educational Christian Secondary School positioned to offer quality international education in a purpose-built, beautiful, serene campus with state-of-the-arts facility. At Princess Shekinah, they believe that educating the heart of a champion is as important as building physical strength. Guided by a staff of highly qualified coaches, students hone athletic skill through healthy competition while also learning the value of hard work, discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship as they strive for victory on and off of the playing field.

Location: KM 1, Ihiagwa Nkaramoche Road at the outskirts of Owerri

Handmaids Holy Child Juniorate

Handmaids Holy Child Juniorate is a juniorate that offers holistic secondary school education services and nurtures students for seasoned citizenship and religious vocation. The juniorate provides spiritual activities that will make the students imbibe Christian values. The school has a reputation of producing girls with sound academic background. They have advanced their studies and are serving in different fields as lawyers, medical doctors and nurses, engineers, bankers, media practitioners, teachers, etc.

Location: Handmaids Holy Child Juniorate, P.O.Box 16, Amumara Ezinihitte, Mbaise, L.G.A

Egbuoma Secondary School

Egbuoma Secondary School, Egbuoma, is a place of higher learning. It’s a community school. The school has a junior Secondary school section and senior secondary school section. They offer science subjects and arts subjects. It’s the community’s pride.