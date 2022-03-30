What to watch in April 2022 on DStv, GOtv

April is only a couple of days away, so get ready to spice up your entertainment watch-list with these great shows and top-rated sporting action on DStv and GOtv.

In case you missed it, you can retain your current DStv or GOtv subscription price for up to 12 months when you reconnect before Thursday, March 31, 2022. With the PRICE LOCK OFFER, you get to beat the price increase and keep paying the old price when you renew every month before your subscription expires.

Keep reading to find out what’s hot this April:

TALK WITH TOKE MAKINWA

On Friday, 1 April, it’s a BBNaija reunion like never before seen as BBNaija queens, Tacha and Mercy, join Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, to talk about their lives – and feud – after the BBNaija fame! If you are part of The Titans or The Mercenaries, this is not an episode you want to miss. The show airs on Honey Channel (DStv channel 173 & GOtv Supa channel 57) at 4:30pm.

2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

Football fans on DStv and GOtv can start counting down the days to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament set to run from Monday, 21 November to Sunday, 18 December 2022 and provide the most thrilling distillation of ‘The Beautiful Game’. One of the major landmarks en route to the 2022 FIFA World Cup are the draws for the group stage on Friday, 1 April. Watch to see which countries will make up the ‘group of death’ at 5pm on SuperSport Grandstand (DStv channel 201), SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203), SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209), SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 & GOtv channel 31) and SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv channel 34).

NIGERIAN IDOL SEASON 7

The search for this year’s Idol continues this Sunday at 7pm on AM Showcase (DStv channel 151), AM Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv channel 57) and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). We said goodbye to two contestants, Precious and Joel last Sunday, which leaves 10 contestants still in the singing competition battling to reach the number one spot! Make sure you join the superstar judges, D’Banj, Simi and Obi Asika every Sunday to be a part of this journey.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

We all missed the way this show kept us on the edge of our seats. I mean, it wasn’t easy watching people lose money but when they won, they won BIG! We get to experience all those feelings again, because Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is back with one of our favourite hosts, Frank Edoho! Tune in every Sunday at 8:30pm on AM Showcase (DStv channel 151), AM Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv channel 57) and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

WWE OPEN WEEKEND

The WWE Open Window is still on till Tuesday, 5 April. This means DStv customers on the Yanga and Confam packages as well as GOtv customers on the Jolli and Max packages can enjoy all the action from the latest episodes of WWE aired live on the WWE DStv channel 128 and GOtv channel 36 which are only available on the higher packages!

