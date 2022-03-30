8 dead, 41 injured in Kaduna train attack; full list of Soludo’s commissioners | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

*Amaechi reacts to attack on Kaduna-bound train

*8 dead, 41 injured, others missing in train attack

*Yorrywood actor, Femi Adebayo, sues online TV over alleged copyright infringement

*Anambra’s Soludo appoints Commissioners

*Tech-based start-ups bill passes second reading at Senate

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Transport Minister, Amaechi reacts to attack on Kaduna-bound train

The transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, said Tuesday, that the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train could have been averted.

“I am devastated and I honestly don’t know what to tell Nigerians anymore; the process of procuring the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution has been tedious, if the processes were shortened, we would have saved lives,” Amaechi wrote on his Facebook page.

Amaechi said the digital system, which costs about 3 billion naira, would have helped detect human activities around the rail track.

Speaking to journalists while assessing the damage done, the minister said the Federal Government would require more than 3 billion naira to fix equipment damaged during the attack.

8 dead, 41 injured, others missing in train attack

Eight people were yesterday confirmed killed in Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists.

The number of missing persons is still unknown, but the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said 29 persons were injured, while the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, said 41 persons were receiving treatment.

Amaechi said there were 398 passengers on board the train, but the Kaduna Government said 362 were validated as having boarded through the recognised turnstile based on the manifest.

Yorrywood actor, Femi Adebayo, sues online TV over alleged copyright infringement

Yorrywood actor, Femi Adebayo, has instituted a legal action against Murfy Ben International Limited, a YouTube channel, at the Federal High Court in Ibadan over the alleged copyright of his two movies.

Adebayo demanded damages and that immediate action be taken against Murfy Ben International Limited over his two movies, titled: ‘Survival of Jelili’ and ‘Kodi Ologbon Aye’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebayo had, at the commencement of trial in November 2021, testified that many Nigerians were calling him that the firm was transmitting his two films on its YouTube channel, Aforefo TV, without authorisation.

Full list of Commissioners, special advisers appointed by Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has submitted 20 names to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners. He also submitted names of 15 persons to be confirmed as special advisers. The list has already been referred to the house committee on appointments.

Those who made the list of commissioners are Ifeatu Onejeme, a former commissioner during the administration of former Governor Willie Obiano who has been appointed Commissioner for Finance, Professor Offonze Amucheazi as Commissioner for Lands, Ifeanyi Okoma, an Engineer, as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Chiamaka Nnake (Budget and Economic Planning), Dr. Afam Obidike (Health), Patrick Agha Mba (Youth Development), Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women and Social Welfare), Dr. Obinna Ngonadi (Commerce and Industry) and Engr Julius Chukwuemeka (Power and Water Resources).

Professor Chuma- Ude (Education), Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr. Forster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Engr Chinedu Odumegwu (Environment), Chikodi Anara (Homeland Affairs), Professor Sylvia Ifemeje (Attorney General and Justice), Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs), Donatus Onyenji (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism), Barr Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum and Mineral Resources) and Paulinus Onyeka (Housing).

Start-up Bill passes second reading at Senate

The bill seeking to advance technology-based start-ups in Nigeria, yesterday, passed second reading in the Senate. The bill passed second reading after Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, led a debate on the general principles of the bill.

Senator Ajayi Borrofice, while contributing to a debate on the bill, said it was imperative because it would create the needed atmosphere for start-ups to thrive.

Also, deputy whip of the senate, Sabi Abdullahi, said the bill would curb cybercrime in the country. Similarly, Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, said the bill would encourage the country’s youths who have brilliant ideas. He said: “I rise to support this bill.”