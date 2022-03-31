NFF narrates how Zambian official died at Abuja stadium; Terrorists contact hostages’ families of Kaduna train attack | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

*Police officers ‘arrest’ music producer, force ₦1.2m out of him

*NFF narrates how Zambian official died at Abuja stadium

*Terrorists contact hostages’ families of Kaduna train attack

*77.1 million identity numbers issued as NIN-SIM registration ends today

*EFCC arrests suspect on FBI wanted list in Enugu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Police officers ‘arrest’ music producer, force ₦1.2m out of him

Nigerian police officers Wednesday, reportedly waved down a music producer in a taxi in Lagos and forced him to send ₦1.2 million to them.

The victim, Emmanuel Chibuze, was said to be in Uber when the officers flagged down their car at Alakpere, Lagos.

Leader of a human rights group, the Society Against Brutality, Harrison Gwamnishu, who narrated the producers’ experience on Facebook, said Chibuze was whisked away to a POS agent who apparently was conniving with the officers.

Police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin Wednesday night, said that the police are on the case, according to Premium Times.

NFF narrates how Zambian official died at Abuja stadium

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has denied that the death of a Zambian official, Joseph Kabungo, at the Abuja stadium was caused by the stampede at the stadium.

The NFF said its findings show that the Zambian official “died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest.”

“However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by FIFA as Medical Officer for the game, Dr Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team.

“I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn’t make it. He died just as they got to the hospital,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement.

Terrorists contact hostages’ families of Kaduna train attack

The terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train and abducted an unspecified number of passengers on Monday have contacted their families.

About eight people have been reported dead, including Trade Union Congress (TUC) Secretary-General Musa Ozigi-Lawal, TUC Kwara chapter Chairman Akin Akinsola, National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) director at Kaduna office, Abdul Isa Kofar-Mata and a dentist Dr Chinelo Nwandowere. About 41 others were injured.

A member of one of the families said that the abductors informed them that their family members and many other passengers were safe, according to The Nation. They are yet to demand ransom, the families said yesterday.

77.1 million identity numbers issued as NIN-SIM registration ends today

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued 77.1 million unique National Identification Numbers (NIN) in the country as of March 21.

The deadline for the verification and linking of NIN to Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards ends today.

While Nigerians await the next direction on the NIN-SIM exercise from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the verification exercise, which started in December 2020 has had the deadline shifted eight times.

As of the end of 2021, the number of Nigerians without NIN, going by NIMC statistics, was 134.4 million, while issued NINs stood at 70 million. But from January to March, 7.7 million more NINs were issued. By implication, it means some 126.7 million Nigerians are still without NIN, Guardian Nigeria reports.

EFCC arrests suspect on FBI wanted list in Enugu

Emmanuel Dike Chidiebere is alleged to have defrauded some victims in America, Cote D’Ivoire and Poland of some undisclosed amount of money and went underground.

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrested Emmanuel wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, for conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirming the arrest, however, said that three of his accomplices were still at large.