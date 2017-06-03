Obaseki appoints 192 special assistants from wards

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has appointed 192 special assistants for grassroots governance.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

Ogie revealed that the appointees were nominated and screened at the wards before their names were submitted to the state government for the appointment.

He said the appointees were picked from the 192 electoral wards in the state and that their appointments were a true reflection of the inclusive and participatory governance in the state.

However, the appointed Special Assistants are to have offices at their wards where they will help the state government connect with the people in the rural areas.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Mike Pence, J.K Rowling, Pope Francis, Godwin Obaseki and others

Opinion: PDP, Ize-Iyamu, why do you persecute the law?

Opinion: Obaseki and the promise of tomorrow