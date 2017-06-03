Buhari has abandoned all FG projects in Rivers – Wike

Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike has said the Federal Government ‘deliberately abandoned’ its projects in the state.

Buhari said this while speaking at a Town Hall meeting with people of the state in Port Harcourt, on Friday.

He said, “As I speak, all the core economic assets of the Federal Government located in the state, such as the Port Harcourt International Airport, the Port Harcourt Sea Port, Onne ports and Free Trade Zone as well as the East – West Road are either deliberately abandoned, under-utilized or in their worst state of disrepair.”

According to the governor, his administration has spent N145 billion on construction of roads, pedestrian walkways, bridges and underground drainages.

Wike said, “In the last two years, we have invested over N145 billion to construct roads, bridges, pedestrian walkways and underground drainage systems.

“We are also investing in water, marine transport facilities and streetlights. We further reactivated street lights on all major roads in the state to improve the beauty of the city and enhance security.”