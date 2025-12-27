Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Sets August 1 Deadline for Visa Amnesty, Vows Strict Penalties for Overstayers

This week been filled with mixed news from the entertainment industry, from pregnancy announcements to marriage separations and even cinema sabotages, here’s what happened over the week;

Singers Simi and Adekunle Gold took social media by storm when they announced they would be welcoming a new child in a new music video.

The couple who have a five year old daughter who was also featured in the music video for Adekunle Gold’s “My Love Is The Same,” are set to welcome their second child in a short time.

The couple also posted pictures of their family, with Simi’s baby bump on instagram and received support and well wishes from fans and colleagues.

Federal Government, ASUU Reach Agreement

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities have finally reached an agreement that is expected to put an end to strikes, with a 40% increase in the salaries of lecturers across Nigeria.

This new agreement is a conclusion of a renegotiation of the 2009 Federal Government and ASUU agreement will reportedly also include university funding, pension benefits and stronger academic freedom for the lecturers.

Fire Guts Plaza, Millions of Naira In Goods Destroyed

A fire that started at 5pm on the 24th of December at the Great Nigeria Insurance House, a commercial plaza at Lagos island, a building mostly used to store clothing materials.

The fire reportedly began on the fourth floor of the building and eventually spread into the entire structure, claiming millions of Naira worth of goods. Firefighters were eventually able to put out the fire, but by then, the casualties were too severe.

Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph Confirms Separation From Her Husband

The actress who confirmed the separation via an instagram caption stated that while she was single, she was not searching.

Anita Joseph, who had been with her husband for 8 years, told fans and supporters that she needed time off to clear her head after the separation.

The news was met with support and well wishes from her colleagues in the industry.

Nollywood Veterans Toyin Abraham, Niyi Akinmolayan, Ini Edo Call Out Sabotage by Cinemas

The three Nollywood producers and actors who recently released movies into theaters have taken to social media to call out cinemas for reportedly sabotaging their movies.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Niyi Akinmolayan threatened to expose the cinemas allegedly sabotaging the theatrical run of his latest film ‘Colours of Fire’ if the situation was not immediately resolved.

Likewise, Toyin Abraham took to instagram live to call out cinemas for sidelining her new movie “Oversabi Aunty,” and refusing to show people to her movies, instead selling tickets to other movies to them.

Ini Edo also took to Instagram and Twitter to share videos of fans complaining about not being given access to watch her movies at cinemas.

Cinemas are yet to respond to the allegations made by the three filmmakers.