Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Praises Finance Ministry For Securing Billions of Dollars In Loans For Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway 

Tinubu praises finance ministry for securing billions of dollars in loan for Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

U.S and Nigerian military confirm more airstrikes against terrorist in the north in the future

Government to proceed with tax laws, despite revelations of illegalities

Nigerian military neutralize terrorists, recover livestocks and arms

Local government, states, repay billions of Naira in bank debt

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has lauded the Federal ministry of finance for closing out on a 1.2 billion dollar loan intended to go into the execution of the first phase of the highly anticipated coastal road.

The president issued a statement where he called the loan secured a milestone in the project, and applauded the Ministries of Finance and Works and the Debt Management Office (DMO) for working together on the transaction, adding that the Federal Government would continue to explore several ways to finance and fund important projects across Nigeria.

U.S and Nigerian military confirm more airstrikes against terrorist in the north in the future

Following the airstrikes on Sokoto by the United States military, and following investigations into the location of the airstrikes, Officials of both countries confirmed yesterday that the strikes on the terrorists are still ongoing.

A security official in Nigeria described the Sokoto air strike as a test run, and were dropped in an area close to the border between Nigeria and Niger republic, due to information of an organized terrorist group attacking civilians.

Government to proceed with tax laws, despite revelations of illegalities

The federal government and tax laws officials have confirmed that the new tax laws will go into effect despite internal review by the National Assembly into the controversies surrounding the tax laws.

Taiwo Oyedele confirmed that the Bottom 98 per cent of workers will see either no PAYE tax or lower taxes to be paid. While 97 percent of Smaller businesses will be exempted from Corporate Income Tax, VAT, Withholding Tax, with large businesses will see a drop in the taxes that they pay.

Nigerian military neutralize terrorists, recover livestocks and arms

The Nigerian army has announced that its deployed troops across several locations have neutralized terrorists and arrested suspected arm dealers in multiple locations in the country, responsible for funding the coordinated attacks of the terrorist organizations in the country.

The military added that they had the terrorists neutralised during a firefight and they had recovered two AK-47 magazines loaded with 39 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one belt of 7.62mm ammunition containing 54 rounds, and other sundry items.

Local government, states, repay billions of Naira in bank debt

Findings have shown that states and local government councils in Nigeria reduced their bank loans by over 540 billion Naira in 2025.

The numbers were revealed due to the latest quarterly statistical bulletin from the Central Bank of Nigeria, with claims that the hold of the bank on state and local government fell from 2.6 trillion naira in June 2024, to 2.13 trillion naira in June 2025.

These numbers show that the sub-national government organizations collectively had a loan cut of 20.4 percent.