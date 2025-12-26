theme-sticky-logo-alt
December 26, 2025
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 26th-28th)

by YNaija
As we step into the holiday season, the Detty December concerts and events have begun in full force, with overnight beach events, Afro music concerts, book club parties and music festivals
As we step into the holiday season, the Detty December concerts and events have begun in full force, with overnight beach events, Afro music concerts, book club parties and music festivals

  1. Jaiye Friday

Happening on Friday, the 26th of December, this is the perfect event for lovers of Afrobeat, RnB and Afrohouse. 

  1. Odd Hours

This event is perfect for lovers of house music, underground music and party culture, and it is happening on the 26th of December. 

  1. Afrotide Live Band Sessions 

This music event is the perfect way to spend your holidays and it is happening on the 26th of December. 

  1. The YZ Bookclub Book Party

Perfect for book lovers and readers, this book club party is happening on the 27th of December. 

  1. Jollofing 

Happening on the 27th of December, this is the perfect event for food lovers and culinary enthusiasts. 

  1. The Cavemen 

Perfect for fans of the music duo and lovers of concert spaces, this music event is happening on the 27th of December. 

  1. Nostalgia On The Beach 

Happening from the 27th to the 28th of December, this event is perfect for people who enjoy overnight camping at the beach.

  1. Firestarter The Musical

Happening on the 28th of December, this musical is perfect for lovers of poetry, immersive tech and virtual reality.

  1. The Popout 

This Pop event is perfect for shopping enthusiasts and features live performances, runway shows, and new clothing. It is happening on the 28th of December, and it is the perfect event to close out the year.

  1. Eko Groove

Hosted by Dj Spinall, this is the perfect event to close out the Christmas holidays and it is happening on the 28th of December.

Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
