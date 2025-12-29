Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Bandits Kill Two, Abduct Four, In Gombe

Chude Jideonwo Speaks at London School of Economics Event on Strategic Communication and Land Restoration

Pastor Adeboye Chooses A Side Between The Israel and Palestine War; BBC Says It Has Found No Evidence That Tinubu Forged CSU Certificate | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Bandits kill two, abduct four in Gombe

Tinubu departs Nigeria, ahead of Abu Dhabi sustainability summit

Former Ekiti state governor, Fayose caught in row with Makinde over federal government allocated funds

FG writes off billions of naira in debt for the NNPC

Wike accuses politicians of schemes to gain a portion of the 600 billion naira left in Rivers State coffers

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Bandits kill two, abduct four in Gombe

A community in Gombe, Pindiga community in the Akko Local Government area, was attacked by unidentified bandits who killed two people and abducted four more from their homes.

The incident has been condemned by the state governor, Yahaya Inuwa who has also assured citizens of the state that the actions of the gun wielding bandits would not go unpunished.

Tinubu departs Nigeria, ahead of Abu Dhabi sustainability summit

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has departed the country and is on his way to Europe ahead of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026.

The trip follows an invitation to the summit by the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to begin in January, with the president expected to return right after the end of the summit.

Former Ekiti state governor, Fayose caught in row with Makinde over federal government allocated funds

The row between the two politicians began after Ayodele Fayose questioned Seyi Makinde over billions of Naira in allocated funds from the government in connection with the 2024 explosion that occurred in Ibadan.

Fayose raised these questions in response to Seyi Makinde’s attack on the Minister of the FCT, Nyeson Wike and accused Seyi Makinde of not making mention of the 50 billion naira the government had allocated to Ibadan in a bid to mitigate the effects of the explosion disaster in 2024.

Seyi Makinde however debunked the allegations by alleging that his government was given 30 billion Naira instead.

FG writes off billions of naira in debt for the NNPC

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed off on the cancellation of a lofty portion of the debts owed to the state by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The action came after a reconciliation of record by both parties, which led to a write off of over 1 billion dollars and another write off of over 5 trillion naira.

This action is contained in a report document prepared by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and presented at the November meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

Wike accuses politicians of schemes to gain a portion of the 600 billion naira left in Rivers State coffers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accused politicians of scheming to obtain a share of the N600bn left in Rivers State coffers, which was left by the former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.).

He alleges that following the lifting of the six-month emergency rule in the state, the actions were triggered by the disclosure of the funds.

These allegations were made by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday evening when he met with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly at their legislative quarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt.