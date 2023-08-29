Peter Obi Will Be Declared President by Tribunal – Julius Abure; ‘Underperformance Won’t Be Tolerated,’ Tinubu Tells Ministers At Inaugural FEC Meeting | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Peter Obi Will Be Declared President by Tribunal – Julius Abure

Edo State Disbands Shaibu’s Media Crew Following Event Walk-out

Wike Confirms Approval of ₦2 Billion Palliative for FCT Residents

‘Underperformance Won’t Be Tolerated,’ Tinubu Tells Ministers At Inaugural FEC Meeting

No Borrowing Plans For Nigeria Going Forward – Wale Edun

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Peter Obi Will Be Declared President by Tribunal – Julius Abure

Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has confidently declared that Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, will be declared the President of Nigeria by the tribunal. Abure conveyed this assertion while addressing a group of Nigerians during his tour of the United States.

Obi, who secured the third position in the presidential election held in February, along with his party, has contested the election results. They are actively challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in court.

Abure, currently on a tour of the United Kingdom and the US, anticipates that the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) will be delivered on or before September 16.

“Through Peter Obi’s involvement in the 2023 general election, we have reshaped Nigeria’s political narrative. We gave them a real challenge,” Abure asserted.

He continued, “They’ve disrupted tranquility, and now they won’t find peace. They’ve taken what rightfully isn’t theirs, and their restlessness will persist until restitution is made.”

“We are anticipating a judgment within the timeframe leading up to September 16. I’m unwaveringly confident that Peter Obi will assume the presidency.”

Abure, while expressing his perspective, stated, “Since their takeover, the situation has deteriorated. The Labour Party, with Peter Obi as the candidate, stands as the sole entity with solutions to the nation’s predicaments. We firmly believe that a transformative shift awaits Nigeria.”

He concluded by urging, “Maintain hope, remain steadfast. The flame of hope is very much alive, and I hold firm that Peter Obi will indeed be the President.”

Edo State Disbands Shaibu’s Media Crew Following Event Walk-out

The Edo state government has taken the decision to disband the media crew associated with Philip Shaibu, the state’s deputy governor. This decision comes after an incident on Monday where Shaibu and his aides, including security personnel, were denied entry to an event in Edo.

During the 60th anniversary of the Midwest referendum, an event organized by the state government, Philip Shaibu was allowed access to the venue, but his entourage was barred from entry. This led to a staged walk-out by the deputy governor in protest.

Chris Nehikhare, the commissioner of information, conveyed in a statement that moving forward, Shaibu would need to request media coverage for his office’s activities through the ministry of information. The directive was attributed to the “ugly and unfortunate” incident that transpired during the colloquium celebrating the Midwest referendum.

Nehikhare decried the orchestrated walk-out by Shaibu and his aides, highlighting that journalists who claimed to be part of Shaibu’s media crew had attempted to force their way into the event hall, contrary to established accreditation protocols.

This development comes in the backdrop of recent tensions between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor Shaibu, including allegations of an impeachment plot against Shaibu. Despite this, Shaibu referred to Obaseki as his “elder brother” and affirmed his loyalty to the governor.

Wike Confirms Approval of ₦2 Billion Palliative for FCT Residents

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has officially announced that President Bola Tinubu has granted approval for a ₦2 billion palliative fund for the FCT. The confirmation was made during a meeting on Monday, where Wike engaged with contractors in his office following the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) session under the current administration.

The allocated ₦2 billion palliative fund, as affirmed by the minister, is primarily designated to address the pressing transportation challenges faced by FCT residents. While the Federal Government aims to escalate funding for projects, the FCT Administration will concurrently explore opportunities to enhance its internally generated revenue, according to Wike’s statement.

The minister also emphatically conveyed that contractors will be held accountable for delivering on their commitments, underscoring a no-tolerance policy for excuses.

Notably, the Federal Government has sanctioned substantial financial support for all 36 states across the nation, as well as the FCT, aimed at mitigating the repercussions of the fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

‘Underperformance Won’t Be Tolerated,’ Tinubu Tells Ministers At Inaugural FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the imperative for dedication and industrious efforts among his cabinet members in the pursuit of fostering a robust economy that caters to every Nigerian. Speaking during the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House on Monday, President Tinubu underscored that the country’s expectations are substantial and underperformance will not be tolerated.

The President reiterated his government’s policy agenda, emphasizing economic reform to yield sustainable and inclusive growth, coupled with enhanced national security to ensure peace and prosperity.

Tinubu acknowledged the formidable challenges ahead and urged the appointed ministers to employ their collective experience, skills, intellect, and networks to navigate these complex times. He made it clear that his administration wouldn’t condone failures.

The President said, “We must work hard and move ourselves to create a buoyant economy that will serve Nigeria… Our policy implementation will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity.”

At the meeting, the recently inaugurated ministers were present, having been sworn in on August 21, 2023, following Senate clearance.

Tinubu conveyed confidence in the selected cabinet members, emphasizing the government’s new approach and mandate to deliver without excuses. He stated, “We have the talent. We have the level of intellectual capacity required to turn this country around.”

Acknowledging the challenges, he urged his team, “You have been asked to fetch water from a dry well. The challenges are great, but we will deliver for Nigerians.”

Tinubu concluded by highlighting the collective responsibility of the cabinet, stating, “You have become a servant for the people, serving all of the people, all of the time.”

No Borrowing Plans For Nigeria Going Forward – Wale Edun

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has affirmed that the federal government has no intentions to seek loans from local or foreign entities. Speaking after the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday, Edun highlighted the government’s focus on creating a stable macroeconomic environment.

He emphasized that instead of borrowing, the government aims to attract investment by Nigerians, foreign direct investors, and portfolio investors. Edun noted that the benefits of removing petrol subsidies and exchange rate subsidies would be redirected into various sectors to enhance government revenue and foster a more favorable business climate.

Edun stated, “The aim of all reforms at this time is to focus on equity, to focus on investment… so that there will not be a reliance on borrowing. Rather, as revenues increase… those mean more money for the government at all levels.”

He acknowledged the economic challenges inherited by the Bola Tinubu-led administration, including high unemployment and inflation rates. Edun stressed that the administration’s goal is to improve these metrics and enhance the overall economic outlook.

“We met a bad economy and the promise of Mr. President is to make it better,” he concluded.