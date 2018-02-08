Entertainment Roundup: M.I Abaga to release fourth album, Yxng DxnzL this May; Cable debuts in new Deadpool 2 trailer | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

M.I has an album coming this May

Choc City rapper, M.I Abaga subtly made a big career announcement via Instagram on Wednesday.

According to his coordinated posts, M.I will be releasing his fourth studio album, YxngDxnzL in May 2018.

The rapper who recently dropped a controversial track, You rappers should fix up your life, wrote in one of the captions, “People ask me to rush and just put out music.. I have tried and failed horribly because music is too important to me.. this project has taken so long.. but I promise it is worth it.. #YxngDxnzL“.

I promise this time #yxngdxnzl A post shared by mi_abaga (@mi_abaga) on Feb 7, 2018 at 8:21am PST

A post shared by mi_abaga (@mi_abaga) on Feb 7, 2018 at 8:22am PST

Kylie Jenner’s newborn, Stormi makes Instagram history

Reality TV star, Kylie Jenner and her baby daughter, Stormi are not going to stop dominating the news this season.

The Instagram post where Kylie revealed her baby’s name has now replaced Beyoncé’s photo with her twins, Sir and Rumi as the most liked Instagram pic ever.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

As of time of writing, the post has gained 14.8 million likes and is racing fast to 15 million with over 650k comments whereas in July 2017, Beyoncé’s post hit 10.3 million likes which is now the same number of likes Kylie’s baby announcement post gained.

There’s a new Deadpool 2 trailer and we get to meet Cable

Marvel sequel, Deadpool 2 has a new trailer out and villainous character, Cable makes his debut appearance asking the question, “What’s the worst pain you’ve ever felt?”

Josh Brolin who plays Cable faces off with Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool and in the final seconds of the 2-minute trailer challenges the latter, “Your time’s up, you dumb f–k,”.

Deadpool 2 will hit the cinemas on 18 May.

A Spice Girls reunion tour is around the corner

If you loved 90s pop music, then this piece of news will excite you.

90s girl group (like the only group of girls that mattered in that age), Spice Girls are reuniting for a tour of the UK and the US.

After a meetup with their former manager, Simon Fuller last week, TMZ reports that the Spice Girls – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B and Mel C – will first be hitting the stage in England sometime in summer.

TMZ reports the girls have no plans of making new music.

If you missed out on Spice Girls growing up, you can begin a catch up here: