The Sexuality Blog: Need someone to talk to? Mentally Aware Nigeria’s got you

Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) just showed up big time for young people in Nigeria.

One of the biggest problems with being LGBT in Nigeria is the overwhelming silence that LGBT persons have to live their lives in. The very nature of life, a heady mix of repressive cultural norms and co-opted western religion means that there is a huge list of things that are considered taboo and any sexuality that is not heterosexuality is right there on top of that list. Reprisals for not conforming are swift and violent, sometimes even deadly. There are few people than can be trusted with matters of that nature, and even the things you think you can talk about, you keep to yourself because even in our communities, internalized homophobia and thinly veiled misogyny can lead to slutshaming or worse. Because of how much we are forced to internalize, we find ourselves sinking into depression or worse suicidal thoughts.

The science supports this claim. Research done in the United States suggests that LGBT persons are twice as likely to suffer from depression than heterosexual persons and the rates for suicide are highest among transpersons, followed by homosexual persons. Because of how poorly the Nigerian health industry is run, we don’t have any commensurate numbers in Nigeria, but it is obvious that we are probably recording similar percentages or even more because of our restrictive societies. Science has also shown that being able to speak about one’s sexuality without fear of reprisals or judgement can greatly improve mental health. Young people need a place to offload.

If you ever feel the need to take to someone about your daily stressors or about that push to end it all, give us a call at 0809119MANI or 0809111MANI, we will listen, and we will help. #keeptalkingMH #suicide #iammentallyaware #selfharm pic.twitter.com/M3ngcMtCGw — MentallyAwareNigeria (@MentallyAwareNG) February 3, 2018



This is why the non-profit organization Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative has been working hard to find a way to bridge this gap. And they are one step closer with their newly launched toll-free hotline. Granted the toll is for all people with mental illness, but it is still a great resource for LGBT teens.

You need someone to talk to. Try them.