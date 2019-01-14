Article

”Oga John” is a searing, visually stunning short film about suicide and mental health

In a dimly lit grocery store, football commentary in pidgin softly blares from a radio. A weary-looking woman leaves the store with the items she has bought, and the titular Oga John and store owner is lost in the commentary but keeps a mildly watchful eye around. As a short film on mental health condensed in ten minutes, the triumph of Oga John is in the slices of silence and the exquisite wordless pauses. Picture aside, we see this element where the suicidal Alero comes to the store to buy rat poison.

Alero is played by Knock Out Blessing star Ade Laoye, who maintains a strained silence as she waits for Oga John to package the deadly product. Oga John is deceptively sketetal; the story progresses without anything happening until Alero is in the confines of her car and breaks down in tears. She listens to her mum’s voice message on her phone, pleading that they resolve what’s bothering her. We aren’t given context though, but it seems dire. Then she leaves a farewell note on social media: ”I’m so sorry…I have to go.”

This detail in the film portrays our cultural obsession with social media, even at the despairing point of suicide, and has become a digital graveyard where people leave vestiges of their existence. Alero, in that moment, has her emotions spilling in the car against the backdrop of night. Camera angles shift from her reflection in mirror and the embrace of her new, deadly nihilism. How Oga John manages to be so affecting with minimal dialogue should be credited to writer Oje Ojeaga. Directed by Tolu Ajayi and produced by Bolanle Akintomide, the film is a Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative property, the NGO in the forefront of raising awareness on mental health and the prevention of suicide.

The film’s ending wounds back to the Oga John’s grocery store, still thrumming with football commentary and the dullness from a fluorescent light. But, most importantly, it’s become a beacon of hope.

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2019

Here’s why the new season of Big Brother Naija has been delayed

If you are having Big Brother Naija withdrawal symptoms then you are not alone. Less than ten months since the ...

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2019

The Big 5: NANS begs FG over ASUU strike; Saraki reacts to planned trial of CJN Onnoghen | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today NANS begs FG over ASUU strike The National Association of ...

Bernard Dayo January 12, 2019

Kerry Washington’s verdict on ”Lionheart” is that she loves it!

The buzz around Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, which arrived on Netflix last week Friday, hit a new high when Hollywood actress ...

Bernard Dayo January 11, 2019

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has a real Twitter account, so scammers be warned

Author, feminist, and unapologetic purveyor of controversies Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has an official Twitter account. This was reveal yesterday ...

Bernard Dayo January 10, 2019

The trailer for Basketmouth’s ”The Exorcism of Alu” is here to scare the bejesus out of you

Basketmouth’s first-ever feature film The Exorcism of Alu is far away from the comedian’s wheelhouse. Teased as a horror movie ...

Bernard Dayo January 10, 2019

Zainab Balogun has revealed that her role in ”God Calling” was a calling

In BB Sasore’s God Calling, Zainab Balogun plays the role of a wife and mother in a seemingly perfect family, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail