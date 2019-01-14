Nigeria’s greatest players hit the field to inspire a new generation of voters

On Saturday 12th January 2019, Tap iNitiative hosted a press meet and greet ahead of their upcoming PVCFootball novelty match.

In a bid to motivate the nation’s youth to actively participate in this year’s elections,Tap iNitiative has organized a novelty match tagged #PVCFootball to be played by the Super Eagles’ 1994 and 2013 AFCON winners at National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, on the 9th of February 2019.

At the meet and greet, which was attended by football legends such as Victor Ikpeba, Nduka Ugbade, Taribo West, Mutiu Adepoju amongst others.

Mr. Mbasekei Martin Obono, the Executive Director of Tap iNitiative acknowledged the distinguished 1994 and 2013 AFCON players as, “The greatest football team ever produced by Nigeria.” He also mentioned that bringing the two teams together would inspire a cross-generational bridge between the Millennials and the Generation X as well as unlock the memories and youthful passion of both demographics, encouraging those with the most potent memories of the AFCON and their favorite Nigerian football idols to go to the nearest PVC Collections and get their voters card. This comes after INEC released a report indicating that 51.1% of registered voters are between the ages of 18 and 35.

On the 19th of January 2019, TAP iNITIATIVE will kick off its football viewing center campaign in Gombe, Lagos, Imo, Kaduna, Cross River, and Abuja ahead of the #PVCFootball awareness match to dialogue, encourage and educate young people on the need to vote. While the #PVCFootball match is free, spectators will be required to show their PVCs to gain entrance into the stadium.

Speaking at the meet and greet was also Victor Ikpeba who played as a Forward for the Super Eagles and is now one of the ambassadors for Tap iNitiative PVC Novelty Match. In his address, he appreciated Tap iNitiative for their confidence in the former Nigerian team and the opportunity to be a part of a national cause to get the right leaders elected. According to Victor, “I am happy that Tap is nonpartisan. If this country needs a change. I am ready to create awareness through all my online platforms to encourage people to vote. We support what Tap iNitiative is doing and I commend their effort.”

The Director of PTCIJ, Olufemi Joshua thanked the 1994 AFCON winners for choosing to play for the national awareness of PVC collection and voting and urged them to also play for their demised teammates from the 1994 AFCON specifically Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Uche Okafor, Sunny Ozogula, Jossy Lad and Thompson Oliha.

The Super Eagles Defenders of the 1994 AFCON team, Nduka Ugbade and Taribo West, both expressed their relieve and gratitude to Tap iNitiative and Osiwa for putting together the PVC Football program. According to Nduka Ugbade, “For many years, I have traveled far and wide playing football but the issue is that we kept complaining about leadership in Nigeria but with a program like this, I believe that this will go a long way to sensitize our youths so that they can come out with their PVC’s and vote for a competent leader.”

Taribo West, added that the population of Nigeria is a great advantage and must be utilized as such. He praised the PVC Football as a laudable initiative. According to him, ‘‘We will support Tap iNitiative and Osiwa in the area of our gifting to mobilize the hearts of the youths to get their PVC and choose the right leader.”

Also speaking at the event, Mutiu Adepoju, Super Eagles, Attacking Midfilder at the 1994 AFCON said, “When I was called upon for this program, I knew that this was a great event and a huge part of our responsibility. I will not only be playing, but I will be playing with my colleagues and fellow legends to mobilize Nigerians to collect their PVCs.”