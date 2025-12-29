Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

7 Things to Note in the Art of Grooming and Self-care

This weekend has been one with mixed news in the media, from a childbirth announcement, to exciting concert news, and a surprising death in the Nollywood industry, there has been news from all fronts in the entertainment space and even outside of it.

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu Welcomes First Child

The well known filmmaker took to Instagram to share the news of her childbirth with fans and supporters.

The 40 year old who is known for writing and directing Nollywood movies like Isoken, Brotherhood, Gangs of Lagos and Sugar Rush.

She announced to well wishers that she had become a mother to a girl in August, and only chose now to share the news with the world.

Nollywood Actress And Producer Allwell Ademola Dies At 49

Nollywood was thrown into mourning over the weekend, when news broke out that filmmaker, singer and actor Allwell Ademola was found unresponsive in her apartment, leading to her being taken to the hospital and reported as dead.

The actress was well known as the granddaughter of the late Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, a former chief justice of Nigeria and a respected jurist.

News of her death was met with sadness from her colleagues in the industry.

U.S Reportedly Resumes Surveillance Over North-East Nigeria

Following the test airstrike by the U.S in Sokoto, in collaboration with the Nigerian military, the U.S military has reportedly resumed surveillance flights over the Northern eastern region of Nigeria.

The news was shared on Saturday by Sahel-focused terrorism tracker Brant Philip who shared flight-tracking data of a U.S aircraft hovering over Borno state in a bid to continue surveillance in the renewed fight against terrorism by both countries.

Wizkid Brings Out Tiwa Savage At Lagos Concert

Afrobeat Popstar Wizkid brought out Tiwa Savage to perform at his concert in Lagos, on Sunday.

The singer whose December concert was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos surprised fans by bringing in Tiwa Savage, with the two also performing together.

This action was met with cheers and excitement from fans of both singers given the long collaboration history of the two afrobeat popstars.

Super Eagles Edge Closer To Sealing AFCON Qualification

Over the weekend, in a game against Tunisia the Nigerian team, Super Eagles took home the win with a 3-2 victory.

The Nigerian team was lauded for having a dominant streak for a large majority of the game against Tunisia and placing the team on the edge even towards the last few minutes of the knockout game.

Nigeria’s win has propelled them further into a win at the AFCON, with the Super Eagles moving to six points at the top of Group C.