December 30, 2025
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Former Heavyweight Boxer Survives Ghastly Accident 

by YNaija
Top Ten Best Films and Series Released in 2024 So Far (House of Ga'a)
Top Ten Best Films and Series Released in 2024 So Far
NLC
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Organised Labour Begins Strike Over Electricity Tariff Hike
  • Former heavyweight boxer survives ghastly accident
  • Terrorism levels in Nigeria continue to increase as 16 are abducted in Zamfara 
  • NANS threatens worldwide protests, sets 14 days ultimatum over new tax laws 
  • Zamfara, Anambra adopt new tax laws days ahead 
  • Terrorists reportedly fleeing following U.S airstrikes 

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Former heavyweight boxer survives ghastly accident

Former heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has survived a ghastly accident that claimed the lives of two people, along the Ogun state expressway. 

The boxer who just a week ago won a multiple rounds fight streamed on Netflix, was in Nigeria to spend the holidays with his family, while he sustained only a few minor injuries, two of his friends in the car lost their lives. 

The president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu took to X to share with Nigerians that he had reached out to the boxer and he was doing well.

Terrorism levels in Nigeria continue to increase as 16 are abducted in Zamfara 

Amidst the increased monitoring of terrorists in Nigeria, 16 women were abducted in Zamfara state, with two killed. 

The attackers who stormed the Kebbi community without any warning fired into the area sporadically and is described by locals of the state as the worst banditry attack in the area in years.

NANS threatens worldwide protests, sets 14 days ultimatum over new tax laws 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced their intentions to protest the new tax laws stating that they believed that the implementation process was fundamentally flawed, poorly communicated, and constitutionally questionable.

The body issued a 14 day ultimatum to the president and the federal government to suspend the new tax reform laws until it was implemented constitutionally.

NANS also shared that they believe the new laws has fueled fear among citizens who are not properly informed about the tax laws and who are already dealing with the unstable Nigerian economy.

Zamfara, Anambra adopt new tax laws days ahead 

Ahead of the day of implementation set for the new tax reform, Anambra and Zamfara state governments have adopted the new tax laws. 

Both states made the decision to adopt the new tax reforms two days earlier in order to domesticate the four tax acts and get rid of outdated tax laws which are reportedly harmful to business owners in the states. 

The nationwide enforcement of the contentious tax laws is January 1.

Zamfara is the second of 36 states to adopt the law after Ekiti, and is equally followed by Anambra.

Terrorists reportedly fleeing following U.S airstrikes 

The Nigerian military has informed Nigerians that they are monitoring terrorists in the Northern part of the country who have been terrorizing Nigerians fleeing from their hideouts after the test strikes by the U.S in Sokoto. 

The impact of the airstrikes and the collaboration of the two countries have reportedly sent the terrorists into disarray, according to a report by the Punch The Chairman of the Traditional Council in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Daniel Abomtse, raised concerns about a sudden influx of armed herdsmen infiltrating communities after the airstrikes.

