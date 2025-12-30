theme-sticky-logo-alt
December 30, 2025
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 26th-28th)

by YNaija
As we close out the year and step  into the new year season, the Detty December concerts and new year events have reached full force, with cross over parties, beach events, Afro music concerts, yoga club parties and music festivals.  This gala-themed ball is the perfect event for Nigerians in the diaspora in Lagos for... Read More
As we close out the year and step  into the new year season, the Detty December concerts and new year events have reached full force, with cross over parties, beach events, Afro music concerts, yoga club parties and music festivals. 

  1. The Diaspora Ball

This gala-themed ball is the perfect event for Nigerians in the diaspora in Lagos for the Detty December holidays, and it is happening on the 30th of December. 

  1. Love In The Boulevard 

This anniversary edition of Love In The Boulevard is the perfect event for people looking to make new connections, and it is happening on the 30th of December at Sol Beach. 

  1. Rewind 

Happening on the 30th of December, this event is perfect for lovers of old school Nigerian music and the Y2K era. 

  1. Pretty Girls Love Yoga 

Happening on the 30th of December, this is the perfect bonding and networking event for yoga lovers. 

  1. Our Land Twenty Five

Perfect for lovers of alternative music, and Afro house, this event is happening on the 30th of December.

  1. Greater Lagos Countdown 

Happening on the 30th and 31st of December, this event features performances from Afrobeat houses at six locations and is a perfect way to close out the year. 

  1. Nok NYE Party

This New Year’s Eve party is the best way to close out the year and ring in the new year and it is happening at Nok by Alara on the 31st of December.

  1. Sunset At Amah 

This crossover party is the perfect event for lovers of Afro house, EDM and rave settings and it is happening on the 31st of December. 

  1. Sunday Service 

This rave is the perfect event to attend to party your way into the new year and it is happening on the 31st of December. 

  1. Tamba Tamba 

This event is the perfect first rave of the new year and the best event to close out the holiday activities and it is happening on the 3rd of January.

