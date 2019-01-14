DAAR Communications Plc recognises key industry players at 3rd DAAR Awards

And in a run up to the presidential elections: Atiku goes head to head against President Buhari and Aliko Dangote for Man of the Year.

DAAR Communications Plc, an independent privately-owned broadcasting organization in Nigeria sets to recognize notable Nigerians who have pioneered excellence in their various industries for the calendar year of 2018. The event is scheduled to take place on the 19th of January, 2019 at the International Conference centre, Abuja, with a red carpet event at 6PM preceding the award ceremony at 7PM.

The DAAR Awards 2019 promises upsets as powerhouses go against emerging forces across business, politics, media, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle in a nod for exceptional performances across the calendar year in review. Speaking on the selection process, Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jr., Chairman, DAAR Communications PLC noted “DAAR Awards is an event to commemorate those individuals in society who have made it their life’s work to be exemplary. It celebrates the individuals who ought to be celebrated by the work they have done, the positive influence they have imparted, their drive to be symbols of excellence as Nigerians and the lives they have touched in the process.”

Notable brands like Coca-cola, Indomie, Peak Milk and Guinness made the nomination list for the most loved Nigerian Brand for the past year; Presidential aspirant, Madamme Oby Ezekwesili, aims for the start of a clean sweep but faces stern competition from assertive First Lady, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, the phenomenal Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed and baby-faced, symbol of hope and unity, Leah Sharibu.

Long serving icon 2baba battles WizKid, Davido and 2018 trailblazer, BurnaBoy for the Impact in Music of the year award. Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi punch above their weight category for the title of sports personality of the year against the beloved Anthony Joshua and Nigeria’s first ever Bobsled team.

In Business, Sanni Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Abdulsamad Rabiu vie for the Businessman of the year award, just as Ibukun Awosika, Stella Chinyere Okoli, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga and Mo Abudu aim to be recognized for their outstanding year as businesswomen of the year.

To conclude the battle of the banks: GTBank, Accessbank, Fidelity Bank and UBA push for the entrepreneurship bank of the year. While BellaNaija, Kraks TV, Linda Ikeji and Instablog slug it out for bragging rights as the most influential online platform of the year.

But in order to truly echo the sentiments of every Nigerian, the group created a voting link for every category on the event’s website and social media handles: www.DAARawards.com; DAARawards; DAARawards; and @DAARawards on Instagram, Facebook and twitter respectively. Early voting starts on social media from 11 am, whilst voting on the website kicks-off at 1pm on the 10th January, 2019.

Speaking on the importance of rewarding excellence and the importance of meritocracy as a key driver of economic growth, Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jr. said on the awards, “It is one of the key roles of the media to maintain an upwardly progressive society, to create sustainability by applauding the architects of growth at all levels.”

Corporate tables and individual tickets to attend the Awards Night are available for purchase and the 3rd DAAR Achievers Awards team can be contacted via [email protected]DAARawards.com.