The Late 5: Buhari’s govt. most corrupt since independence – Wike; Judge halt’s planned trial of CJN | Other top stories

Present administration is more corrupt since independence – Gov. Wike

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Board and Management of Independent Newspaper Limited on Monday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor of Rivers Gov. Wike has said the APC-led government lacks integrity and cares less about the well-being of Nigerians. Furthermore, he said this political dispensation is the most corrupt since the country gained independence.

President Buhari would win a convincing second term – Buhari Support Group

A pro-Buhari support group known as the Broom Revolutionary Group has expressed optimism that President Buhari would win a second term, and this is based on the strength of his performance and achievements in his first term. The national coordinator of the group, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar who made the disclosure in Lokoja Monday also called on security personnel to ensure the safety of the electorates before, during and after the election.

Turkey says it will not be ”intimidated” by Trump threats

Turkey said Monday it would not be intimidated by threats after US President Donald Trump warned the country of economic devastation if it attacked Kurdish forces.

“We have said repeatedly we are not scared of and will not be intimidated by any threats,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. Trump had on Sunday issued a warning to Turkey on Twitter that he “will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds.”

Judge halt’s planned trial of CJN

Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja has halted the planned trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN ), Justice Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on charges of non-declaration of assets. Justice Maha, while ruling on two ex-parte applications on Monday, ordered parties to maintain the status quo. The judge ordered parties not to take any further steps in respect of the trial until January 17 when all parties to both suits are to return.

Buhari expresses sadness over Ekiti truck accident

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic truck accident that took the lives of several Nigerians at Iworoko Ekiti in Ekiti over the weekend. On behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extended sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of victims of the tragedy, which has indeed brought great grief to the local communities.