The Organised Labour Suspends Strike for Five Days

The Organised Labour, which consists of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have called off the indefinite nationwide strike a day after commencement.

The NLC and TUC leaders met with the federal government on the night of June 3, the day it began its strike.

The strike had weakened the economy nationwide, and government officials feared what would happen if the strike went longer; therefore, an agreement was proposed and signed by all present parties.

The NLC and TUC have, since the negotiations of the minimum wage, refused the proposed minimum wage offered by the federal government and the Tripartite Committee until the last straw broke at the offer of ₦60,000.

The Organised Labour embarked on strike on June 3, shutting down all facilities, including the national grid and flights.

However, in what seems like a shocking twist, the Organised Labour has suspended its strike for five days as the signed agreement stated that the Tripartite Committee would meet every day for a week to discuss a preferable minimum wage above ₦60,000.