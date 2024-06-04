Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Organised Labour Signs Agreement with FG Over Minimum Wage

Organised Labour signs agreement with FG over Minimum Wage

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Organised Labour signs agreement with FG over Minimum Wage

The Organised Labour, which consists of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, has signed an agreement with the federal government after a meeting last night.

On June 3, the NLC and TUC embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike, which practically shut down the economy as electricity was cut off for all Nigerians.

The agreement signed by the Organised Labour revealed that although the strike is not over, the Tripartite Committee will meet daily for a week to reach an agreeable stand on the new minimum wage, expected to surpass the current ₦60,000, which the FG is offering.

Minister of Labour says Nigerians will suffer if NLC insists on strike

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has revealed her fears regarding the NLC strike, which began yesterday on June 3. The Labour Minister stated that if the NLC insisted on continuing their strike despite the meeting with the federal government, Nigerians would bear the brunt of their actions.

Upon commencing the strike, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) shut down the economy, flights, and national grid, leaving the entire country in darkness.

The Minister of Labour and Employment aired her fears in an interview with Channels TV, where she said, “If the strike continues, the citizens will suffer, and they have started suffering. Our students who were supposed to be taking exams have been affected because they can’t find means of transportation to exam centres.”

Tinubu reassures Nigerians that he is working to improve the quality of life

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reassures Nigerians that amidst their suffering, he was working hard to improve the quality of life by revealing projects to ease the way of life of all Nigerians.

The President, represented by his Vice President, Kashim Shettima, cited his recent achievement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as among his Renewed Hope Agenda. He shared his hope for a better country at the inauguration of the Outer Southern Expressway from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1, now renamed the Mahamadou Issoufou Way.

“I reaffirm my administration’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians. What is unfolding in the Federal Capital is a testament to what can be achieved by the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda of quality transformation of the FCT, and indeed Nigeria.”

OPay, Kuda to resume onboarding new customers, enforce strict guidelines

Nigerian fintech companies such as Kuda, OPay and more have been directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to resume the onboarding of new customers on their systems.

On May 20, the CBN instructed all context institutions to temporarily halt the onboarding of new customers due to the (Know Your Customers) KYC compliance and peer-to-peer crypto transfers.

Having announced their resumption of accepting new customers onto their platforms on social media, Kuda Microfinance and OPay mentioned that from now on, it would request verification methods in compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s demands.

FG promises that visa to UAE will soon commence as issues have been resolved

The federal government, through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has affirmed that the “visa face-off” between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates has been resolved.

Therefore, the UAE government will be expected to lift its ban on Nigerians, allowing them to travel into the UAE, specifically Dubai.

“The issue of visa has been resolved with just the announcement remaining. They want to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. The announcement will be in a couple of weeks,” he said.