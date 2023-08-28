Peter Obi Refutes Allegations of Financial Incentives to Journalist Rufai Oseni

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the recent elections, has vehemently refuted allegations suggesting that he provided financial incentives to Rufai Oseni, a journalist associated with Arise Television.

The claims, brought to light by Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, insinuated that Obi financially sponsored the funeral arrangements for Oseni’s father.

Responding to these allegations, Obi denounced them as a baseless and malicious attempt to tarnish the reputation of a steadfast journalist who has consistently upheld his professional responsibilities. He asserted that Oseni is known for his commitment to unbiased reporting and has demonstrated the courage to hold individuals accountable when necessary.

Obi maintained his stance on ethical conduct, stating, “Ordinarily, I do not get involved in name-calling and mud-slinging, neither do I attack people nor try to defame their personalities, in the course of my political journey.”

“I have also avoided replying to cheap, wicked, or malicious blackmails publicly or openly in the same irresponsible manner they are thrown at me.

Clarifying the matter further, Obi emphasized that he has never engaged in financial transactions to influence journalists’ opinions in his favor.

He affirmed, “Anyone who has followed my corporate and political life knows that I always stay on issues, with my focus on finding solutions to societal challenges and ameliorating people’s suffering.

“Let me state clearly that this is a categorical lie from the pit of hell. Everyone who understands my life will attest to the fact that I do not give anyone money to promote my name.

“I have never monetarily induced any journalist to speak or write in my favour.”

Obi highlighted his active participation in various social events, such as birthdays and funerals, where he often extends his presence as a gesture of support. He explained, “I adhere to the traditions of my Igbo heritage, attending such events with thoughtful gifts to show my solidarity with the celebrants.”

Furthermore, Obi clarified that he has never visited Oseni’s hometown and has no knowledge of his background. He questioned the motives behind such baseless allegations and expressed his disappointment in the attempts to besmirch individuals without justifiable cause.

Concluding his response, Obi urged individuals to redirect their energy towards addressing the numerous challenges that confront Nigeria. He reiterated his commitment to contributing positively to the nation’s progress and called upon all citizens to unite in their efforts to overcome these hurdles.

“Our focus in Nigeria should be about rescuing the nation from the many challenges plaguing it,” Obi asserted, dismissing the allegations as an unnecessary distraction from the greater national agenda.

