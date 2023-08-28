NOSC Calls for Film Submissions for Oscars 2024

The Nigeria Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has extended a cordial invitation to the country’s talented filmmakers, urging them to submit their feature films for potential recognition at the prestigious 96th Oscars. Set to grace the renowned Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10, 2024, the Oscars hold the promise of global acclaim.

In an official statement issued on a routine Monday, the NOSC unveiled its intent to spotlight a chosen film as Nigeria’s official submission for the International Feature Film (IFF) category. This strategic move underscores Nigeria’s commitment to celebrating its cinematic excellence on the international stage, vying with peers from across the world.

The call for entries has officially commenced, with the submission portal active from August 28, 2023, until September 15, 2023. This concise yet pivotal window provides filmmakers with the opportunity to propel their creations into the global limelight.

In alignment with the Oscars’ meticulous criteria, the submitted films must adhere to specific guidelines. These include the presence of accurate English language subtitles, facilitating a universal understanding of the narratives. Additionally, films must meet designated shooting formats and demonstrate a track record of theatrical releases, all of which are meticulously outlined on the NOSC’s official website.

Stephanie Linus, a distinguished figure in the industry and Chairperson of the NOSC, expressed her anticipation and dedication to the role.

Linus conveyed, “Serving as NOSC Chairperson for the Oscar Awards is an honor I hold dear. I am eager to collaborate with my esteemed colleagues as we work together to elevate African filmmakers onto the global stage.”

With enthusiasm, Linus continued, “This juncture presents a unique opportunity to applaud exceptional storytellers and visionaries, whose artistic endeavors have resonated, entertained, and fostered connections across diverse audiences. I earnestly hope that our forthcoming decisions will ignite inspiration for the aspiring filmmakers of tomorrow.”

In a dynamic era of boundless creativity, Nigeria’s burgeoning film industry stands ready to leave an indelible imprint as its most remarkable cinematic achievements vie for the Oscars. As the NOSC extends its rallying cry to filmmakers, the world watches in anticipation for the cinematic gems that will emerge from this unparalleled platform.