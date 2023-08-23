Stephanie Linus Replaces Anyaene as Chairperson of Oscars Submission Committee

Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus has been appointed as the chairperson of the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC). This committee, recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), holds the crucial responsibility of selecting and submitting Nigerian films for consideration in the Best International Feature Film (IFF) category at the annual Oscars.

Stephanie Linus assumes this role following the departure of Chineze Anyaene, who recently stepped down from the position. Linus brings her wealth of experience and influence to the committee, making her a valuable addition.

The newly reconstituted 14-member NOSC team has also been approved by AMPAS. Notable personalities on this team include Chidia Maduekwe, the managing director of the Nigerian Film Corporation; Victor Okhai, president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN); Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, an acclaimed actress; Andy Amenechi, former DGN president; Yibo Koko, a respected theatre practitioner; and Izu Ojukwu, a seasoned writer and director.

Other esteemed members include Adetokunbo ‘DJ Tee’ Odubawo, a cinematographer; Emem Isong, a prolific film producer; Dimeji Ajibola, director; Jude Idada, writer and director; Ngozi Okafor, John Njamah, and Meg Otanwa.

Leading up to the 96th Academy Awards, the newly assembled NOSC team will be entrusted with the critical tasks of collecting, screening, and voting on entries to represent Nigeria in the IFF category. This responsibility holds immense significance as the IFF award is presented annually to a foreign-language feature-length film, making this a coveted honor for the Nigerian film industry.

Emphasizing the diversity of expertise and creative backgrounds within the committee, the NOSC states that this team is well-equipped to select the finest film from Nigeria. The IFF category’s specific criteria, including accurate English subtitles, shooting formats, and theatrical releases, underscores the high standards set by the Academy for submitted films.

Reflecting on recent history, the NOSC faced a heated crisis in October 2022 when internal conflicts led to a decision to abstain from entering any Nigerian movie for the IFF award category at the 2023 Oscars. This choice sparked prolonged debates and disputes with filmmakers who believed their work deserved consideration.

As Stephanie Linus assumes her role at the helm of the NOSC, the Nigerian film industry looks forward to a new chapter in its journey towards global recognition and acclaim at the prestigious Oscars.