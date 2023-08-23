Shallipopi Maintains He is a Role Model Despite Recent Criticism

In the world of music, discussions about how songs affect society are common. Recently, Nigerian singer Shallipopi responded to criticism from Spyro about the lyrics in his popular song ‘Elon Musk.’ This has sparked a conversation about whether artists should see themselves as role models. Shallipopi’s response was a bit mysterious, but it highlighted his thoughts about his influence in the music world.

The debate started when Spyro said that the words in songs can shape how people think and act. He pointed out a specific line from Shallipopi’s song, ‘para dey body,’ and worried that it could encourage dishonest behavior. This back-and-forth between musicians made people talk even more on social media, raising questions about what artists should consider when making their music.

Music journalist, Joey Akan also joined in, saying Spyro’s criticism wasn’t fair because Spyro had worked with artists who are connected to the worldly side of music. This shows how artists can be influenced by many things in their careers.

This boy Spyro received his biggest ever song by working with worldly-adjacent artists. He chose Tiwa Savage for a collaboration over his faith-based colleagues.



Chioma Jesus and Dunsin Onyekan lost out on "who's your guy," remix.



He's also signed to a worldly label, performs… https://t.co/AZnAFEjmpR — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) August 21, 2023

Spyro had earlier promised to avoid making songs that go against his beliefs, which makes his comments about Shallipopi’s lyrics more interesting.

Shallipopi then responded in a way that was kind of puzzling. He said he’s not just a regular street artist and that he feels like he belongs to a different world. This makes us think about what kind of role artists see for themselves in society. His words make us wonder if he’s saying he’s different from other artists in how he sees his place in the world.

I’m not a street artist! I’m not even an artist on this earth, I own an entirely different planet (pluto) be respectful innit? — Shallipopi (@plutomaniapopi) August 21, 2023

Shallipopi became popular with his song ‘Elon Musk’ and later released an EP with more songs, including collaborations with Zlatan and Fireboy DML. But he’s also faced some trouble recently, as he got in trouble for online fraud and got a two-year prison sentence.

All this talk about Shallipopi’s view on being a role model makes us think about how artists connect with their audiences. It also makes us ask whether an artist’s responsibility goes beyond their music to how they live their lives. The relationship between art, what people expect from artists, and what artists believe is important is complex and always changing.

While artists hold influence, it’s essential to remember that audiences also engage with music in diverse and personal ways, interpreting its meaning based on their own experiences.

In the midst of this ongoing debate, one thing remains certain: the power of music to provoke thought and reflection is unparalleled, inviting us to engage with the narratives woven by the artists themselves.