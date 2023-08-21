Chineze Anyaene Steps Down as Chair of Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee

The world of Nigerian cinema experiences a significant shakeup as Chineze Anyaene announces her resignation as the Chair of the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC), the body entrusted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to curate and submit Nigerian films for consideration at the Oscars.

Anyaene’s decision comes in the wake of internal strife that plagued the committee last year, leading to a contentious decision to abstain from entering any Nigerian film for the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the 2023 Oscars.

The rift sparked a clash between NOSC’s leadership and filmmakers who believed their creations deserved a shot at international recognition. Anyaene, the visionary behind NOSC, departs shortly after securing AMPAS’s reaffirmation of the committee’s status. This development coincides with the global anticipation of the 96th Oscars edition scheduled for 2024.

Anyaene, reflecting on her tenure, harks back to her early struggles as a budding filmmaker attempting to vie for Oscars consideration in 2012, only to find that Nigeria lacked a committee for submissions. Fueled by this void, she embarked on the journey to establish and self-finance NOSC, an endeavor that ultimately received AMPAS’s endorsement.

Over time, NOSC’s mission evolved from mere film submissions to a focus on fostering high-quality Nigerian cinema and collaborative industry growth, transcending individual interests for the greater advancement of the nation’s film landscape.

NOSC, established in 2012 with AMPAS’s approval, weathered challenges and achievements. In 2019, it presented Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart,’ which, though initially disqualified for language criteria, led to AMPAS acknowledging Nigerian Pidgin as a valid local language for the IFF category. 2021 marked a milestone with Desmond Ovbiagele’s ‘The Milkmaid’ earning approval to compete at the 93rd Academy Awards, even though it didn’t make the final cut. However, the turmoil within NOSC caused it to miss submissions for the 2023 Oscars, marking a second consecutive year of absence.

As Anyaene steps away from her position, NOSC faces a pivotal moment of transition, with new leadership soon to be unveiled. Her legacy remains intertwined with NOSC’s evolution, as it navigates challenges and successes on the path to positioning Nigerian cinema firmly on the global stage.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 19, 2023

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Ijogbon’ Explores Regret, Friendship, and Cultural Heritage in Southwest Nigeria

The world of Nigerian cinema is once again set to be captivated by a thrilling narrative as KAP Motion Pictures, ...

YNaija August 17, 2023

Femi Adebayo’s ‘Jagun Jagun’: The Costly Decision That Brought it to Netflix

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has revealed that he made a significant personal sacrifice to bring his latest movie, ‘Jagun Jagun,’ ...

YNaija August 16, 2023

Jagun Jagun Takes the Global Charts by Storm – Hits 2.1 Million Views Globally on Netflix

In less than a week since its release, “Jagun Jagun” has climbed up the global charts on Netflix and now ...

YNaija August 16, 2023

RMD Shares Fitness Journey, Learning Fight Sequences and Training With a Marine for Netflix’s ‘The Black Book’

In a recent Instagram post, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) provided a candid glimpse into the transformative journey he undertook for ...

YNaija August 16, 2023

The Delectable Azeezah Sama Captivates Audiences ata

First Official Screening: Shines Spotlight on the Ongoing Battle Against Gender-Based Violence Lagos, Nigeria – The anticipation and excitement of ...

YNaija August 15, 2023

Netflix Unveils Spectacular Lineup of 7 Nigerian Films and Series, Set to Premiere Later this Year

Netflix’s recent star-studded event, “Lights, Camera… Naija!” held in Lagos on August 13, 2023, has unveiled a sensational lineup of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail