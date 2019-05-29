Here’s why people are still talking about this age-defying photo of Genevieve Nnaji and her Nollywood colleagues

Genevieve Nnaji’s belated celebrations for her 40th birthday last week would be remembered for one viral photo – a reunion of actresses like Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Stephanie Okereke Linus, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic and Uche Jumbo – creating a nostalgia-inducing portrait of their younger, amateurish selves in Nollywood. Cheap wigs, braids, thin eyebrows, small purses, and a lot of gauzy clothes.

View this post on Instagram 🤪🎊🎁 🎂 A post shared by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, MFR (@realomosexy) on May 28, 2019 at 3:49am PDT

At first look, I thought someone had unearthed an old photo of them and posted it online for clout. The re-creation was quite flawless, and the comments trailing the photo have revolved around the agelessness of Jalade-Ekeinde and Nnaji. My favourite reaction has been: Are they vampires!? Black Don’t Crack! Dominic is the oldest group at forty-three, Jombo is the youngest at thirty-nine. Together, the viral photo harkened back to old-era Nollywood. With more usage of old Nollywood movies as memes, there’s been a deepening appreciation of the actors of that time, and who are still making appearances in today’s movies.

As for how Nnaji and her colleagues still look young – much of it still boils to drinking seven glasses of water daily. OK, joking! I don’t know really. Perhaps minding your own business? Fairly sure Nnaji has her skincare routine, as does Dominic and Jalade-Ekeinde. That said, don’t be disappointed if you ask them and you are told drink seven glasses of water a day.