#HotTakes: Is Babajide Sanwo-Olu ready to do the work?

Sanwo-Olu

No matter what side of the divide you are on, it is hard to dispute the sterling performance of Babatunde Raji Fashola. His years at the helm in Lagos can be said to be the most progressive in recent times. He may be perceived by many as a flop in his capacity as Federal Minister of Power, Works and Housing but that is an argument for another day.

Going by the circumstances of his ‘selection’ from his Party as flagbearer in Lagos — with the backing of former governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) strongman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu — many Lagosians believed that Fashola’s successor will be an improvement or atleast strive to maintain the momentum set by the Senior Advocate.

We were all wrong.

Ambode stepped in with a dubious and curious intent to undo all ongoing projects of his predecessor. Not unlike what happened at the Federal level when late Umar Musa Yar’Adua went on a campaign of policy change as soon as he took over from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

On the strength of Fashola’s goodwill, many Lagosians failed in their responsibility to ask Ambode the hard questions while he campaigned for governor. In fact, the former governor deliberately avoided media scrutiny while hiding under the shadow of his political godfather, Tinubu.

This negligence on the part of the electorate came to bite them in the behind when Ambode went on to govern Lagos with increased insecurity, deteriorating infrastructure, poor sanitation, mediocre communication and emotional intelligence, lack of transparency and accountability, and all round maladministration.

With such an abysmal report card, it was not surprising the outcome of the APC primaries that saw Ambode lose to his political foes after putting up a halfhearted, cowardly fight. His loss and how it happened was a befitting reminder that the people did not in any way trust his leadership and were desperate to see him out the door.

Newly elected governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s scrutiny by the public wasn’t tougher than Ambode’s but during the gubernatorial debates, many could see his vision for the nation’s commercial capital. But this is definitely not enough as talk is cheap.

Sanwo-Olu needs to leave the talk and get on with the job that Lagosians have entrusted him with. Four years is enough to show them the stuff he’s made of. Citizens of Lagos must see and feel the impact of his governance on a daily basis. This is the time to implement the so-called Lagos Masterplan to the benefit of citizens as it was hard to see that plan in Badagry, Surulere, Ikoyi, Ajah and many other parts during the rule of his trifling predecessor.

As Sanwo-Olu takes over power today, he must have it at the back of his mind that slogans do not make a leader; performance, results, and impact do.

This is my hot take.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2019

World Health Organisation (WHO) removes transgender from list of mental disorders and we stan

The World Health Organization has officially decided to stop classifying transgender people as mentally ill. Given the decision of Kenya’s ...

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2019

The Big 5: 5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis; Expose criminals in your neighbourhood – Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: 5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis No fewer ...

Editor May 27, 2019

NSIP: Aisha Buhari is our most vocal first lady, but where are her priorities?

We have never had a first lady as vocal as Aisha Buhari. Not even Patience Jonathan, who was often in ...

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

Aki and Pawpaw have been rejuvenated as memes on Twitter and we absolutely love it

Something I have noticed on Twitter lately: the re-entry of actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze into the online meme ...

Wilfred Okiche May 27, 2019

Film Review: Tade Ogidan mastered video, but Gold Statue shows he is yet to find his cinematic voice

When it comes to Nollywood movies, the name Tade Ogidan is about as iconic as it gets. Since he put ...

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

The Big 5: Minimum wage will be paid from April 18 – Ngige; Four persons critically injured as building collapses in Imo | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Ganduje inaugurates 33 new permanent secretaries Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail