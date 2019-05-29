The Big 5: Buhari submits asset declaration form ahead of second term inauguration; Court orders arrest of Kano Emir’s chief of staff | Other top stories

Secondus assures Imo state of good governance by Ihedioha

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has assured the people of Imo State that their in coming Governor Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has the capacity to restore the lost glory of the state.

Secondus who spoke in Ôwerri, the Imo state capital on Tuesday as the Special guest of honour at the inauguration lecture, of Rt Hon. Ihedioha, said the PDP will always ensure that persons of capacity are picked for critical responsibilities.

EFCC arrests Zamfara SSG’s brother with N60m cash

Few hours to the handover to a new administration, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested a suspect alleged to be a brother to the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi with N60million cash.

The suspect, Murtala Muhammad, was also in possession of a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle and one single barrel gun; one locally made Revolver Pistol. According to a statement by the Acting Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, the N60million was stacked in four bags with each bag containing N15million.

Court orders arrest of Kano Emir’s chief of staff, others

Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano has ordered the arrest of three persons, including Mannir Sanusi, the Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. The trio were sued before the court by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission for failing to honour its invitation in a N4 billion fraud investigation against the Emir of Kano.

Buhari submits asset declaration form ahead of second term inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms ahead of his inauguration for a second term. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. He confirmed that the President’s assets declaration forms have been submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).