The Big 5: Buhari submits asset declaration form ahead of second term inauguration; Court orders arrest of Kano Emir’s chief of staff | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Secondus assures Imo state of good governance by Ihedioha

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has assured the people of Imo State that their in coming Governor Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has the capacity to restore the lost glory of the state.

Secondus who spoke in Ôwerri, the Imo state capital on Tuesday as the Special guest of honour at the inauguration lecture, of Rt Hon. Ihedioha, said the PDP will always ensure that persons of capacity are picked for critical responsibilities.

EFCC arrests Zamfara SSG’s brother with N60m cash

Few hours to the handover to a new administration, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested a suspect alleged to be a brother to the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi with N60million cash.

The suspect, Murtala Muhammad, was also in possession of a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle and one single barrel gun; one locally made Revolver Pistol. According to a statement by the Acting Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, the N60million was stacked in four bags with each bag containing N15million.

Court orders arrest of Kano Emir’s chief of staff, others

Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano has ordered the arrest of three persons, including Mannir Sanusi, the Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. The trio were sued before the court by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission for failing to honour its invitation in a N4 billion fraud investigation against the Emir of Kano.

Buhari submits asset declaration form ahead of second term inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms ahead of his inauguration for a second term. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. He confirmed that the President’s assets declaration forms have been submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Kolapo Olapoju May 12, 2019

TG Omori wants you to know why he shot Naira Marley’s ‘Yahoo Boy’ video

Thank God Omori Jesam, a 24-year-old videographer is behind the music video for the controversial ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ ...

Bernard Dayo May 9, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Davido, Deji Adeyanju, Gimba Kakanda, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo March 22, 2019

The Late 5: Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election; Kogi govt to immortalise Pius Adesanmi | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election The Election Petitions ...

Bernard Dayo February 26, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes; APGA, PDP protest as Okorocha wins senatorial poll | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Buhari wins Niger President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

The Late 5: Oluremi Tinubu retains Lagos Central senatorial seat; APC calls for cancellation of elections in Akwa Ibom | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: Saraki denies congratulating APC senator-elect Yusuph Olaniyonu, who is the Special ...

Chisom Mbama February 21, 2019

The SSMPA bill should not affect how Nigerian healthcare treats the LGBT community

In Nigeria, 201 the Same sex marriage prohibition (SSMP) being bill passed into the law in Nigeria, with a 14-year ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail