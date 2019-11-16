Funmi Iyanda, Olumide Makanjuola, Kunle Afolayan, Tope Oshin, Michelle Dede, others, step out for ’Walking with Shadows’ premiere at AFRIFF

Funmi Iyanda, Kunle Afolayan, Tope Oshin, Michelle Dede and Zainab Balogun were among the personalities that attended the premiere of ‘Walking with Shadows’ at the African International Film Festival yesterday Thursday, 14 November, 2019.

Featuring a stellar cast including Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Wale Ojo, Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, Funsho Adeolu, and more, ‘Walking with Shadows’ discusses the context of strong religious and cultural beliefs, and tells the story of self-acceptance after well-kept secrets begin to threaten a ‘perfect’ life.

The film is produced by OYA Media and Olumide Makanjuola, in collaboration with The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), and is directed by British filmmaker, Aoife O’Kelly.

Other celebrities in attendance include Ade Laoye, Shade Ladipo, Najite Dede, Wole Ojo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, among others.

