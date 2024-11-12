AFRIFF 2024: Here Is The List Of The Globe Awards Honorees and Winners

The 2024 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) began and ended between November 3 and 9, leaving the world with marvellous experiences and memories in the minds of those who participated and watched the week-long festival.

The AFRIFF hosted its 13th edition in Lagos, Nigeria, themed “Indigenous to Global: Cultural Wealth to Global Prosperity”, focused on continuing its dedication and reflection of African cultures and stories around the globe.

The AFRFF Founder and Festival Director, Chioma Ude, announced Michael W. Ndiomu’s highly anticipated crime thriller, “HEADLESS”, as the official opening night film, leading to a showing of other nominated films for the duration of the festival.

Ms Ude promised that the festival would feature 150 films from across Africa and the diaspora, fully capturing African indigenes’ hearts, minds and cultures.

With 150 films displayed at the 13th edition of the AFRIFF, here is the Globe Honorees and winners list.

BEST FEATURE FILM

Ifeoma N Chukwuogo – Phoenix Fury (Nigeria)

BEST DIRECTOR

Ifeoma N Chukwuogo – Phoenix Fury (Nigeria)

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo (Nigeria)

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Alexander Karim – The Dog (Kenyan)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Miguel Faus – Calladita/The Quiet Maid (Spain)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Bode Asiyanbi – The Man Died (Nigeria)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Lansana Mansaray – From God to Man (Sierra Leone)

BEST AFRICAN DOCUMENTARY

Miki Redelinghuys – Mother City (South Africa)

BEST INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine – Memories of Love Returned (American)

BEST ANIMATION

Damilola Solesi – Hadu (Nigeria)

BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM

Nicole E. Emechebe – Last Minutes (Nigeria)

BEST AFRICAN SHORT FILM

Tola Falonipe – Adunni ( Nigeria)

BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM

Adam Zurawiecki – Cookie Box (Poland)

HONOREES LIST

AMBITIOUS WORK JURY PRIZE

Afolabi Olalekan – Freedom Way (Nigeria)

THE HERBERT WIGWE TRAILBLAZER AWARDS FOR CULINARY ARTS

Chef Tolu Eros (Nigerian)

THE HERBERT WIGWE TRAILBLAZER AWARDS FOR FASHION

Ugo Mozie (Nigerian)