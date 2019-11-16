Accelerate TV premieres the Mindset Series – top 5 films of 2019 Accelerate Filmmaker Project at the African International Film Festival

Accelerate TV premieres ‘The Mindset Series’ – the top 5 short films from its 2019 Accelerate Filmmaker Project – at the Accelerate Day of the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) held at Film House Cinemas, Landmark Retail Village, Lagos.

After a full week of intense trainings in the art of filmmaking by some of Nollywood’s finest, If Only, Blast, Black Monday, Last and Scar were selected as the winning films of the Accelerate Film Maker project.

Touching on the power that the mind yields and how a people’s mindset can affect their lives, the stories interpret the theme through different styles, and the 5 winners – Tosin Ibitoye, Olabisi Akinbinu, Miriam Dera, Alfa Farouk and Adetola Films, had their short films produced by Accelerate and Access Bank Plc. Also, they got an opportunity to be mentored by veterans in the Nigerian film industry such as Kemi Adetiba, Kunle Afolayan, Niyi Akinmolayan, Victor Aghahowa and Seyi Babatope.

At the premiere of the Mindset Series, Accelerate Head, Colette Otusheso said, “Each of the top 5 winners put in their best for these films, from working on set with the crew through to post production. It was great to see them work together, even with the filmmakers that didn’t get a chance to be in the top 5. We are indeed proud of the hard work of these young filmmakers and are even more proud to showcase another set of our Accelerate Filmmaker Project short films at the prestigious African International Film Festival for the third year in a row.”

The short films from the 2019 Accelerate Filmmaker Project will be available to the public on the Accelerate TV YouTube channel from December 1, 2019 to January 2020.

To get first-hand information on the Accelerate Filmmaker Project short films and enjoy other exciting content, subscribe to the Accelerate TV website and YouTube channel.

Photo caption: L-R: Final 5 2019 Accelerate filmmaker project- Tosin Ibitoye; Head of Accelerate TV – Colette Otusheso; Final 5 2019 Accelerate filmmaker project- Miriam Dera; and Final 5 2019 – Accelerate filmmaker project Adetola Adetayo