Accelerate TV premieres the Mindset Series – top 5 films of 2019 Accelerate Filmmaker Project at the African International Film Festival

Accelerate TV premieres ‘The Mindset Series’ – the top 5 short films from its 2019 Accelerate Filmmaker Project – at the Accelerate Day of the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) held at Film House Cinemas, Landmark Retail Village, Lagos.

After a full week of intense trainings in the art of filmmaking by some of Nollywood’s finest, If Only, Blast, Black Monday, Last and Scar were selected as the winning films of the Accelerate Film Maker project.

Touching on the power that the mind yields and how a people’s mindset can affect their lives, the stories interpret the theme through different styles, and the 5 winners – Tosin Ibitoye, Olabisi Akinbinu, Miriam Dera, Alfa Farouk and Adetola Films, had their short films produced by Accelerate and Access Bank Plc. Also, they got an opportunity to be mentored by veterans in the Nigerian film industry such as Kemi Adetiba, Kunle Afolayan, Niyi Akinmolayan, Victor Aghahowa and Seyi Babatope.

At the premiere of the Mindset Series, Accelerate Head, Colette Otusheso said, “Each of the top 5 winners put in their best for these films, from working on set with the crew through to post production. It was great to see them work together, even with the filmmakers that didn’t get a chance to be in the top 5. We are indeed proud of the hard work of these young filmmakers and are even more proud to showcase another set of our Accelerate Filmmaker Project short films at the prestigious African International Film Festival for the third year in a row.”

The short films from the 2019 Accelerate Filmmaker Project will be available to the public on the Accelerate TV YouTube channel from December 1, 2019 to January 2020.

To get first-hand information on the Accelerate Filmmaker Project short films and enjoy other exciting content, subscribe to the Accelerate TV website and YouTube channel.

Photo caption:  L-R: Final 5 2019 Accelerate filmmaker project- Tosin Ibitoye; Head of Accelerate TV – Colette Otusheso; Final 5 2019 Accelerate filmmaker project- Miriam Dera; and Final 5 2019 – Accelerate filmmaker project Adetola Adetayo

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor November 15, 2019

Ada the Country, a woman’s survival story berths at MUSON, Jan 2

Doyenne Circle Teams up with Lala Akindoju, Titilope Sonuga to bring you Ada The Country; A Musical with Kate Henshaw ...

Sponsor November 15, 2019

FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship achieves global recognition, gets listed in the WAGR

Nigeria’s premier and leading financial services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Golf ...

Sponsor November 15, 2019

OPPO Mobile, Toke Makinwa partner to launch Reno2 Series smartphones in Nigeria

To unveil the high-end Reno2 Series, OPPO Mobile Nigeria recently announced a brand partnership with Nigeria’s leading fashion and style ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 14, 2019

Style by Zenith invites models for audition November 15

Calling all models! The audition for male and female models that will participate in the much-anticipated Style by Zenith 2.0 ...

Sponsor November 14, 2019

Funmi Iyanda’s ’Walking with Shadows’ premieres tonight at AFRIFF

Following its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, ‘Walking with Shadows’, the movie production debut of veteran talk-show host, ...

Sponsor November 13, 2019

Nigerian Entrepreneurs converge at the Do It Afraid™ Conference 2019

The annual “Do It Afraid™” conference organized by Omilola Oshikoya International (OOI) is a wealth creation event focused on the psychology of an entrepreneur. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail