5 Female Music Video Directors Dominating The Industry  

Nigerian music videos are always a clear representation of the labor of love put into the videos by the artists and the music video directors, but something that is often missing and is only getting more consistent is the presence of female music video directors in the industry. While there are not a lot of female music directors in the industry who have established their names, there are a few who have set the pace for the next generation and the upcoming talents.

In this article, we list five women who are music video directors who are contributing to the growth and quality of music videos in the Nigerian industry.

Director Pink

Praise Onyeagwalam popularly known as ‘Director Pink,’ is one of the most notable women in the Nigerian music video making and videography world for this decade. She is the visionary behind ‘Pinkline Films,’ and has been in the industry for more than half a decade. Director Pink has worked on music videos for artists like Wizkid, Chike, Naira Marley and Skiibii. She is credited for directing popular Nigerian music videos like “Ole” by Qinq Madi, “Abracadabra” by Wizkid, Naira Marley and Skiibii, “Do I” by Phyno and Burna Boy amongst many others.

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is often hailed for her in the Nollywood film making scene, however before she hit the movie making industry, Kemi Adetiba already made her impact as a music video director and is known for being a true visual storyteller. Her catalogue features music videos like “Darling” by Tiwa Savage, “Loyal” by Simi, and “Anifowoshe” by Olamide amongst others.

Edith Nwekenta

Popularly known as a multi-hyphenate creative, due to her experience in film, television, music videos and commercials, Edith Nwekenta is a British-born, Nigerian-Ghanaian music director. Edith’s extensive portfolio features artists like Maleek Berry, J Hus, Wande Coal and Stonebwoy. She is credited for directing “Coffee” by Wande Coal and has been in the industry for more than a decade.

Dalia Dias

Dalia Dias is a Nigerian-Egyptian powerhouse music video director, who founded “Pema Studios” and is known globally for her visual storytelling skills and her work as a creator who uses diverse themes in her music videos. Dalia has worked with big names both in the Nigerian and western music scene. She has names like Cardi B, The Cavemen, Davido, Buju and Focalistic under her belt. In her portfolio are “Rora” by Reekado Banks, “Adaugo” by The Cavemen and “Addicted” by Ckay, amongst several others.

Nikmuna

Aniekan Esther Munachisom, professionally known as Nikmuna, is one of the most exciting new age female music video directors to look out for. With a rich history of being mentored by one of the industry giants in her field (L.A) and a portfolio that saw her assisting in the creation of popular music videos like “Celebration” by Joeboy, and Olakira’s “Maserati” music video, Nikmuna is well on her way to the big league of female music video directors.

With her music studio “Nikmuna Studios” under belt, she also worked alongside Dammy Twitch as an assistant music video director for Davido’s global hit song “Fem.”