Doja Cat Lands in Africa and Performs at Global Citizen Festival

Move Afrika came back to Kigali with a powerful mix of music and activism. Global Citizen put on another great show at BK Arena. The event was a lively celebration of both entertainment and social impact, bringing together fans, artists, and local talent.

The highlight of the night was Doja Cat, who delivered an energetic performance filled with popular songs like ‘Paint The Town Red,’ ‘Woman,’ and ‘Need to Know.’ Performing in Africa for the first time, she expressed her excitement and gratitude to the Rwandan audience, creating a special moment during her set. DJ IRAA also thrilled the crowd, adding to the night’s dynamic lineup.

Move Afrika is still working to create more opportunities in the continent’s creative sector, even after the shows. Hugh Evans, the CEO of Global Citizen, says that the goal is to build a strong touring circuit in Africa that helps people find work and supports local businesses. The project is now in its third year and is growing. Its next stop will be Pretoria, South Africa, as it continues to grow.