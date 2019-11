The Kogi West Senatorial rerun election involving Sen Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Sen Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is to hold on Nov. 16, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC, in a statement signed by Mr. Festus Okoye, Chairman of its Information and Voter Committee, said that the senate election would hold simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election.