Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

My mom and aunts drinking cold beer this hot afternoon. How am I related to this people again? — Dr.A🌹 (@DrA_001) November 15, 2019

The era of “One Corner” was a terrible time. — Obum (@The_Nenye) November 15, 2019

My kid bro called from Nysc camp yesterday. He’s at mami and I can hear the voices of some peng babes at the background. He says his money is finished, he wants more. In the same breath, he’s whispering to someone “yes! 2 plates. With chicken” Scoreline

Me: 0 vs NYSC babes 15. — Uncle Stephen (@ItsUncleStephen) November 15, 2019