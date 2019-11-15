Ada the Country, a woman’s survival story berths at MUSON, Jan 2

Doyenne Circle Teams up with Lala Akindoju, Titilope Sonuga to bring you Ada The Country; A Musical with Kate Henshaw as Lead

Ada the Country, a stage Musical from the stable of Doyenne Circle is set to hit the stage of the MUSON Centre on 2 January, 2020. Produced and Directed by the multi-award winning producer cum actor, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Ada the Country is a story of survival of a young woman who lost everything there could be in a single event of fire outbreak but her will to overcome.

According to Ms Akindoju, Ada the Country is a story of women coming through for their like, where the survival of an unfortunate woman drew the sympathy and support of other women, who rallied round her through the thick and thin in her life journey.

“Ada the Country is more than just a survival story of a woman but that of a situation where the institutions failed, but the womenfolk rose up, took ownership and did the work to build the world they desired. It is a story that celebrates the magic women can make when they come together, and the audience will identify with it as it is an everyday story told in an exciting way by a renowned playwright, Titilope Sonuga and performed by an experienced cast of actors.”

Sonuga is an award-winning writer, poet and performer whose work has graced stages and pages across the globe. She is a leading voice in local and international artistic communities, who has travelled extensively as a poet and facilitated hundreds of creative writing workshops around the world.

Akindoju, who has featured in over 70 theatre productions and films around the world including MNET Africa’s ‘Tinsel’, Tunde Kelani’s ‘Dazzling Mirage’, Kunle Afolayan’s ‘The CEO’, among many others, and formed part of the team that performed at the Theatre Royale Stratford East at the cultural Olympiad during the London Olympics in 2012, gave a glimpse of the cast.

“The versatile actor, Kate Henshaw, will be playing the lead role of Ada, who was dragged out of an inferno against her will, as she wasn’t ready to escape the snares of the fire until she rescues her only daughter, a nine-month old baby. Losing all she had – her only child, her home and her means of livelihood, Ada began life anew, refusing to be daunted by that fire incident, or other life issues that were to come her way. Henshaw will be expected to prove her mettle as she drags the audience along her travails of life.”

“Other members of the cast,” according to her, “include, Patience Ozokwor – who will be playing an entirely different role from what Nigerians know of her – Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Chigul, Lala Akindoju, Ade Laoye, Oludara Egerton-Shyngle and Oluchi Odii. Debbie Ohiri is the music director of the stage play,” she continued.

Describing the stage play as a treat to the audience, Titilope Sonuga promises that the incredibly diverse cast of women who are bringing all of their talents to the table in this play, will offer the audience a special opportunity to see these actresses they know and love show off the depths of their talent and reveal the new sides to their gift.

“The show is a must-watch as it promises to be, not only an exciting event to usher in the New Year, but also one that offers the audience the hope and inspiration to navigate through the upcoming year,” Titilope concluded.