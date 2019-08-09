TheVimbai.com and BET present ‘Killer Curves: Bodies to die for’ Starting the conversation

TV Host, Actress, Executive Producer and conveyor of TheVimbai.com – Vimbai Mutinhiri alongside BET will be showcasing the documentary ‘Killer curves; bodies to die for’, the documentary executively produced by Lala Anthony is centred on women who have undergone cosmetic surgeries with breast enlargements and buttocks augmentations as the main focus.

The screening is to hold on the 15th of August 2019 at the iMax Cinema’s Lekki and will present the documentary followed by a round table discussion on the growing popularity of these procedures despite some of the fatal outcomes.

The first of its kind in Nigeria, it is apt and very necessary in the current climate, as Cosmetic surgery is gradually becoming an epidemic. A 2018 survey highlighted that 135 out of 692 buttocks procedures carried out worldwide resulted in complications with 32 of those leading to death, and the discussion centred on ‘Killer curves’ focuses on educating the mass populace before the numbers rise higher.



The documentary itself features singer and reality star K.Michelle as well as other women of colour sharing raw experiences on their struggles with body image and the need for young women to love their skins and embrace themselves truly for who they are.

This is an exposè into the world of cosmetic surgery and the scenes capture the moments where some of these stories went aw- wrong; from being brain dead, to stories of amputations and wheelchairs with some leading to death. These are real life experiences of what happens after the lights go out.

Vimbai said on the reason why she is working with BET on creating awareness “Body alteration is a reality we are living with, but it is one who’s truths we continue to sweep under the carpet- if our women are to make guided choices, then it’s important that we create safe places where these conversations can hold. This is what this screening is for me.”

Vimbai’s collaboration with BET on bringing this project to Nigeria through her website thevimbai.com is definite to be an exciting one which impact is sure to touch most in the society and start the conversation. This is an invite only event.

Date: 15th of August, 2019

Time: 6 p.m.