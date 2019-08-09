Here’s what we know about Omoni Oboli’s upcoming political drama ”Love is War”

Following the Success of the 2018 smash hit “Moms at War”, Inkblot Productions and Dioni Visions are back with “Love is War.” Staring Omoni Oboli and Richard , Love is War is about a married couple who run against each other for Governor in the same state!

Written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Omoni Oboli, Love is War is a comedy drama about love, ambition, family and following your dreams. This movie is jam packed as you would expect from such a strong creative team. Love is War also stars, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yomi Black, Damilare Kuku and William Benson.

Zulumoke Oyibo; Founder and COO at Inkblot had this to say – “We had a pretty clear direction of where we wanted to head with the second collaboration with Dioni Visions. Omoni is very dedicated and resourceful, so our work with her team was seamless. They are one of our super collaborators. “

Omoni Oboli echoed the sentiment; “Working with Inkblot is always a pleasure. They understand my desire to tell stories about Women’s issues and families. I was excited to collaborate with them again on Love is War. The issues at play in this movie are very dear to my heart and I can’t wait for the audience to experience my vision.”

Love is War is set to be another blockbuster from two of Nigerian cinemas biggest production companies, when it is released in cinemas across Nigeria on September 27 2019. Here’s the teaser below: