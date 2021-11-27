Mayorkun, Manana, Ayra Starr, Ankaa, Buju, and others to feature in “Soul Cypher performances” at upcoming Soul Train Awards on BET Africa

The 2021 ‘Soul Train Awards’ celebrating over 50 years of iconic soul music, is set to air on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) on Monday, November 29 at 02:00 WAT / 03:00 CAT, with a repeat same day at 19:00 WAT / 20:00 CAT. In celebration of all that is Soul this year, an exciting lineup of artists are to feature in the Soul Cypher which will be aired at the awards. In addition to the star-studded lineup of performers, such as Summer Walker and Fred Hammond, BET also announced that the 2021 Soul Train Awards will have Jasmine Sullivan, Normani and casts of Sistas and The Game as presenters.

The cypher will explore predominant themes in Soul music, broken down into four pillars of Black Love, Black Power, Black Joy and Black Pride, with some of the biggest names in Black culture and entertainment who have embodied the poignant genre with great vocal embellishments and intense feelings.

Performing in groups of four and five, the artistes will give soulful renditions of freestyles and original songs that nod to and showcase the impact of soul from the 70s to date.

The Black Love theme will feature thrilling performances by Nigerian sweetheart, Ayra Starr; South African R&B Singer-Songwriter, Fila lah lah; Cameroonian Afro-pop/afrobeat artiste, Magasco; and Ghanaian musical artiste, Moliy.

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Mayorkun; Nigerian Queen of Afro-fusion, Goodgirl LA; Rwandan uber-talented artsite, Yvan Buravan; and Angolan heartthrob Rui Orlando will perform under the Black Pride theme.

Exploring the Black Joy theme will be Nigerian superstar, Buju; Ghanian afrobeat singer, Gyakie; South African musicologist, Manana; Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos and Tanzanian bongo musician, Lava Lava.

Angola’s Gerlison Insrael; Nigerian lover boy, Johnny Drille; South African singer cum songwriter, Langa Mavuso and The Republic of Benin’s Ankaa will perform songs that nod to Black Power.

Commenting on the lineup of artistes, Monde Twala, SVP, General Manager ViacomCBS Networks Africa & Peer Lead at BET International said, “I am excited to witness the pure ingenious lines and performances that these artistes will drop on stage. Each of them has, in their own space, crafted beautiful music that has kept our souls moving to the rhythm. This is culture at its best. We are proud to bring the Soul Train to all our international audiences and lovers of soul music.”

The “Soul Train Awards” annual Soul Cypher is a tradition started by former show host Erykah Badu that features a group of artists freestyling. The cypher will bring together some of today’s top vocalists for what promises to be an electrifying performance. International participants in the cypher this year include D-Nice, Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, Elle Varner, and Tone Stith. As a nod to the 20th Anniversary of her self-titled album Aaliyah, the late R&B great’s hit single “Rock the Boat” provides both theme and instrumental for the cypher.

BET announced that the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” will showcase an even bigger lineup of performances, special moments, and appearances, by some of the biggest stars in R&B, Gospel, Urban Adult Contemporary and Soul. On the heels of her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 Chart for her second studio LP, Still Over It, R&B singer-songwriter Summer Walker joins the exciting line-up of performers at this year’s Awards. Fred Hammond, and BET Amplified artists Elhae and Marzz will take the stage, along with Soul of Justice honorees Ciara and Russell Wilson and Marley Dias. Rap legends Fat Joe and Ja Rule as well as R&B icon El Debarge will make special appearances. Additionally, BET announced the second group of presenters who will take the stage: Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson from The Game, a Paramount+ Original series, Devale Ellis and Crystal Hayslett from the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET.

Previously announced presenters include Mack Wilds, and Parker McKenna Posey, from BET series Games People Play and Paula Patton from BET+ Original series, Sacrifice.

Previously announced performers include the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” Legend Award honoree Maxwell, Lady of Soul honoree Ashanti, R&B super duo Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic, R&B/Soul songstress Ari Lennox, soul singer-songwriter and producer Leon Bridges, R&B singer Lucky Daye, and more.

H.E.R. leads the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” nominations with an impressive eight nods for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’, ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award (x2)’, ‘Best Collaboration (x2)’, and ‘Video of the Year’. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered the second most nods with six nominations each. Jazmine Sullivan’s nods include ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’, ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award’, ‘Best Collaboration’, and ‘Video of the Year’. Chris Brown’s nods include ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist’, ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award’, ‘Best Dance Performance’, ‘Best Collaboration (x2)’, and ‘Video of the Year’. Wizkid and TEMS are the third highest with five nods each, followed by Blxst with four nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nods.

Three-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Maxwell will receive the Legend award at the 2021 “Soul Train Awards”. Award-winning and multi-platinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author, Ashanti, will be the recipient of the Lady of Soul honour.

Dynamic best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will return as co-hosts of the 2021 “Soul Train Awards,” bringing their irreplaceable energy and hilarious comedic talents to this year’s show.

The Soul Train Awards from the Apollo will air on Monday, 29 November on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) at 02:00 WAT / 03:00 CAT with a repeat at 19:00 WAT / 20:00 CAT same day.

For more information on the 2021 “Soul Train Awards”, visit www.betafrica.tv, like and chat to us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BETinAfrica, and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa.