Africa’s largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference

Vskit, Africa’s largest short video community with over 3 million users hosted its First Talent Conference in Lagos Nigeria.

The Vskit mobile app allows anyone to create, share and watch awesome short videos and meet more interesting new friends.

Tagged the ‘First Talent Conference’, Vskit is using the platform to appreciate, collaborate and share ideas with our top talents in our video community. To recognise and reward hard work of our top talents and content creators, Vskit is also awarding our MATs (Most Active Talents) in the community.

L-R: Micheal Uzoigwe-Talent Development Manager, Rolly Oyegbata-Talent Development Manager, Jared Guo – Business Development Manager, Sandra Adewumi-Kuyebi –Entertainment & Hotspot Manager, Vince Tang–Product Manager, Micheal Taiwo – Product Manager

Vskit looks forward to supporting and promoting talents with great ideas — creatives who love life and have a strong desire to perform, creatives who are willing to record the best in their lives, creatives who love and enjoy the use of fresh and funny videos to showcase their different skills. Vskit boasts of giving talents with special skills such as dancing, singing, comedy, musical instrument playing, etc the opportunity to be famous.

Commenting on the event, Country Manager, VskitJared Guo said, “We are happy to meet, celebrate, reward and meet minds with our top talents and content creators. As a creative community, Vskit will continue to support our talents across Nigeria in helping them to achieve their potentials and goals. We will also continue to scale the apps by developing tools that will give our talents and users more support to enjoy and express themselves.

Held at the GolfView Hotel & Suites, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, the event also witnessed entertaining performances and skits from top talents and celebrities in the creative and arts industry.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Stephen Keshi Stadium to host opening match of the 3rd Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

The ultra-Modern Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba has been picked as the venue of the opening match for this year’s ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League begins in Abuja and Enugu

The 2018 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League started on Sunday, October 28, with an abridged format, dunking off in two ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Learn how to build an empire with award-winning shoe designer, Nicholas Kirkwood

In the last decade, Kirkwood’s designs have gone from cult appeal to entering a wider consciousness and proving instantly recognisable. ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Korede Bello, Kemi “Lala” Akindoju, others take part in Union Bank’s Edu360 fair

Union Bank recently held the first edition of its annual education fair, Edu360 in Lagos. Stakeholders from across the education ...

Sponsor October 27, 2018

Join Taofeek Abijako at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend to learn how to get started in the industry

20-year-old Nigerian, Taofeek Abijako is a young designer recognised for his ability to express social and political commentary through the lens ...

Sponsor October 26, 2018

Learn how to ‘Stick to Your Plan A’ with Kahlana Brown at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Fashion insider, style savant and beauty correspondent, Kahlana Barfield Brown has carved a niche for herself in the ever-evolving, uber-competitive ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail