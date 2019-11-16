Da Vinci, Cartoon Network, TNT and Investigation Discovery now on GOtv!

GOtv has made some exciting changes just in time for the festive season with the addition of four new channels this month. These channels: Da Vinci, Cartoon Network, TNT and investigation Discovery, will ensure customers have great value for money with more choices to keep everyone entertained.

Here’s a preview of some of the exciting shows not to miss….

Did You Know? Is an educational kiddies show that explores the world through science, separating fact from fiction. Presenting the latest in technology and research, it goes behind the scenes to bring amazing and fun facts about ourselves and the things that surround us. Let your kids into these amazing discoveries on Da Vinci (channel 66) Weekdays at 7:30pm.

Catch new episodes of Ben 10 on Cartoon Network (channel 67) Weekends at 11am in his quest to fight bad guys, he meets danger at every turn during his summer road trip. At Cape Canaveral, Ben runs into Vilgax and must prevent him from commandeering a space shuttle before the final countdown!

Looking for real life shows? Watch out for Someone you thought you knew (S2) on Investigation Discovery (channel 52) Friday, 15th November at 8:50pm. The scariest crime is the one you never see coming. This series uses real disturbing archived footage to reveal you are most likely to be murdered by someone you know and never expected to harm you. These shocking accounts examines the murders that were orchestrated by family or friends that victims had loved, trust and thought they knew.

Who doesn’t love Superheroes! I mean, they fly, fight for justice, have super strength plus they have been around for a very long time. Every Sunday evening, two superheroes movies will be broadcast back to back in a battle that will put their skill against each other’s in order to prove who is worthy of the audience’s trust! Join your favourite superheroes in The Dark Knight (2008) at 5:30pm and The Crow (1994) at 8pm on TNT (channel 16) Sunday, 17th November.

To enjoy more content on these channels, simple upgrade to GOtv MAX by paying N3200. You can do it straight from your mobile phones with the MyGOtv app, which is available for download for iOS and Android users at no cost.

Plus, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Movies, Telenovelas and more this weekend

Get front row seats to the semi-final action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32) starting this Thursday, 14 November with Mexico vs Netherlands at 8:30pm and on Friday, 15 November, it’s France vs Brazil at 12am.

On this episode of The Heir, Jagan and Chandar start to use Rohan in their plan to stop Preet from winning the election. Not knowing Rohan is now on Chandar’s side, Preet reveals all to him. Catch this drama on Zee World (channel 25) Sunday, 17th November at 7pm.

For local drama, tune in to AM Epic (channel 9) on Sunday, 17th November at 7pm to watch Agony of a Widow. The hatred and greed of a man makes the family of a poor widow experience a lot of suffering, pains and agony after the death of their father.

For more scheduled programming for November, visit www.gotvafrica.com. You can also follow GOtv on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GOtvNg and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gotvng/, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GOtvNigeria