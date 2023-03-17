Mother’s Day: Exciting local content to watch with Mama this week on GOtv

As we celebrate Mother’s Day all around the world, GOtv will be celebrating mothers along with you. Mother’s Day is a day set aside to specially celebrate all mothers and GOtv is championing the celebration by providing top-notch entertainment all through the new week ahead of the D-Day.

Have an amazing time with mothers on this special day with the following series and movies on GOtv.

Irora Iya

Morayo, a teenage girl flees from home after she was impregnated by her lover. As she struggles to fend for herself and her child, she falls into the hands of an infant trafficker.

Irora Iya, an Africa Magic original series, details the struggles of motherhood and the travails of teenage pregnancy in this part of the world. The series stars Modupe Jaiyesimi, Raphael Niyi, Stephen, Taiwo Ibikunle, Fehintoluwa Jebutu, and others. Tune in every weekday at 6:30 pm to watch new episodes on Africa Magic Yoruba (GOtv channel 5).

Mama’s Boy

Jide’s sheltered life with his mom is threatened after his mother found a potential lover in an attractive young man. Jide’s mother resolves to push him to independence, but he would do whatever he can to sabotage her relationship. The movie features some of Nollywood’s best including Tina Mba, Segun Arinze, Benjamin Lugo Touitou, Peace Egwu, Lota Chukwu,

Yinka Smart among others. Tune in Rok (GOtv channel 7) at 8:40pm on Saturday, March 18 to watch this movie.

Ozioma

Ozioma’s innocent mother sacrificed her reputation to insist that her daughter, who faked her own death, was not dead when the whole town believed otherwise. Ozioma’s mission was fuelled by greed even in the face of love from a policeman who desired to have her as his wife.

Will she be caught in the act? Tune in Rok 2 (GOtv channel 17) on Sunday, March 19 at 6:00pm to watch this suspense-filled movie. Casts include Sambasa Nzeribe, Clarion Chukwura-Abiola, Ego Nworji, Stan K Amandi among others.

Birth Control

Etana educates her patient on birth control by recounting her ugly experience growing up where her mother struggled with raising four girls because of her father’s irresponsible desire for a male child. The movie stars Seun Akindele, Blessing Onwukwe, Angela Eguavoen, Angel Onyi Unigwe, Charles Obah, Oby Titus, Vivian Okechukwu. Tune in (GOtv channel 7) at 8:40 pm on Sunday, March 19 to watch this movie.

To continue to enjoy amazing local content, take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer which ends this month by upgrading your package and GOtv will step you up to an even higher package, for free, after 48 hours. So if you are on Jinja and you upgrade to Jolli, enjoy all these and much more on GOtv Max package. Download the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.