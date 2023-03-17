Adekunle Gold gifts mum new house on her 60th birthday

To commemorate his mother’s 60th birthday, popular singer Adekunle Gold organized a private birthday party. The event, which took place on Thursday, March 16, was kept under wraps and held at an undisclosed location.

At the party, Adekunle Gold surprised his mother with a remarkable gift – the documents for her new home. The gesture left the singer’s family, friends, and everyone else present in awe. Attendee and popular comedian, Kie Kie, captured the touching moment on video, which soon went viral on social media. She excitedly captioned the video, “AG bought his mum a gaddemmmmm house!”

The low-key birthday party was not without its share of glitz and glamour, as several celebrities graced the occasion. Among them were Falz and his wife, Simi. The party was made even more memorable when Adekunle Gold performed his latest single, ‘Party No Dey Stop,’ featuring Zinoleesky.

Aside from the birthday celebration, Adekunle Gold recently signed a record deal with Universal Music Group’s Def Jam Records. This move has made him part of the largest music label in the country and has placed him in the company of industry giants such as Rihanna, Kanye West, and Jay Z. With his latest achievement and the heartwarming gesture to his mother, Adekunle Gold continues to make a name for himself in the Nigerian music industry.

