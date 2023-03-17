UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final, Semi-Final Draw

The pairings for the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinals and semifinals for the upcoming 2022–23 season have been announced, and they’re sure to generate plenty of excitement.

Manchester City, coached by Josep Guardiola, will face Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid, the defending champions, will play Chelsea, one of five teams coached by Carlo Ancelotti. The semi-finals feature a rematch between the victors of those contests.

Another half of the pairings features two Italian powerhouses: AC Milan and Napoli. AC Milan is a seven-time European champion, while Napoli is currently leading the Serie A by a wide margin. Whoever wins that matchup might potentially face Inter in the quarterfinals, should the Nerazzurri get past Benfica.

Read Also: Burna Boy to perform at 2023 Champions League final

See the draw below.

Quarter-finals

First legs: 11/12 April

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Inter

Man City vs Bayern

Milan vs Napoli

Second legs: 18/19 April

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Inter vs Benfica

Bayern vs Man City

Napoli vs Milan

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May

Milan / Napoli vs Benfica / Inter Real Madrid / Chelsea vs Man City / Bayern

All kick-off times 21:00 CET