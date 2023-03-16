Burna Boy to perform at 2023 Champions League final

Award-winning Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy will take the stage at the 2023 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final.

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey will host this year’s championship game on June 23.

UEFA announced the self-proclaimed “African Giant” as one of the headliners alongside another soon-to-be-announced “global sensation” in a blog post on Thursday.

“GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday 10 June,” a statement from UEFA reads.

“Known for his global chart-topping hits Last Last and It’s Plenty, the Nigerian star will bring his energy and signature soulful vibes of Afrobeats to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in football gets under way.”

On his part, Burna Boy said: “As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League!

“That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final. Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul.

“The world isn’t ready for what we have in store!”

Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner! 🎶 🔥



Search #PepsiKickOffShow to find out more…#UCL x @PepsiGlobal pic.twitter.com/njhtDFOIAd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2023

The achievement comes a few weeks after Burna Boy co-headlined the 2023 NBA All-Stars Weekend game in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA alongside Tems and Rema.

It also comes a few months after Davido thrilled the audience at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The music stars have continued to make Nigeria proud since they hit the spotlight.

This accomplishment comes after Burna Boy, along with Tems and Rema, co-headlined the 2023 NBA All-Stars Weekend game in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

It also comes just a few months after Davido wowed the audience at the 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.

Since breaking into the spotlight, the music stars have done Nigeria proud.