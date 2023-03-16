Don’t vote blindly, Nigeria needs competent people – Peter Obi to Obidients

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged his supporters to exercise their judgment in the upcoming governorship elections.

Voters in over 20 states will head to the polls this Saturday to choose new governors and state assembly representatives.

Addressing his supporters dubbed ‘Obidients’ on Thursday, Obi said they should only vote for candidates with proven “character, competence, capacity and compassion”.

The LP nominee was interviewed on the Channels Television show Sunrise Daily.

“I support the Obidients, please do not vote blindly. We have a country and a problem and we have to deal with it,” he said.

“I have said it, please watch out for character competence, capacity and compassion. The country needs to see competent people in positions to serve.

“So, do not vote blindly. We have some states we have some competent people. We have a competent, young, and dynamic man in Lagos that can do the job.

“We have one in Abia. I have visited those states where I think we have the people that are competent to rule.

“Out of the 28 states where the election for governorship is coming up on the 18th, we have about 6 or 8 where we have participants who can do the job.”

Obi on Wednesday visited Plateau state to canvass support for the governorship candidate of the LP.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 16, 2023

Burna Boy to perform at 2023 Champions League final

Award-winning Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy will take the stage at the 2023 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. The Atatürk Olympic ...

YNaija March 16, 2023

DJ Cuppy achieves impressive academic milestone with Third Degree from University of Oxford

DJ Cuppy, the famous Nigerian disc jockey, and producer, has recently completed yet another Master’s program at the University of ...

YNaija March 15, 2023

Joeboy discloses spending ₦50 Million on girlfriend within two years

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Nigerian superstar Joeboy admitted that he has lavished more than 50 million Naira ...

YNaija March 15, 2023

Skales apologizes to wife on her birthday after social media drama

Popular singer Skales has taken to social media to tender a heartfelt public apology to his wife, Precious Hassanity, on ...

YNaija March 14, 2023

Sanwo-Olu’s meeting with Oyedepo not driven by politics, says aide

The Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, has clarified that Sanwo-Olu’s recent meeting with Bishop ...

YNaija March 14, 2023

Tems speaks on bold outfit choice for the 2023 Oscars

Nigerian sensation Tems has defended her view-obstructing dress at the 2023 Oscars and given us some behind-the-scenes insight into her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail