Don’t vote blindly, Nigeria needs competent people – Peter Obi to Obidients

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has urged his supporters to exercise their judgment in the upcoming governorship elections.

Voters in over 20 states will head to the polls this Saturday to choose new governors and state assembly representatives.

Addressing his supporters dubbed ‘Obidients’ on Thursday, Obi said they should only vote for candidates with proven “character, competence, capacity and compassion”.

The LP nominee was interviewed on the Channels Television show Sunrise Daily.

“I support the Obidients, please do not vote blindly. We have a country and a problem and we have to deal with it,” he said.

“I have said it, please watch out for character competence, capacity and compassion. The country needs to see competent people in positions to serve.

“So, do not vote blindly. We have some states we have some competent people. We have a competent, young, and dynamic man in Lagos that can do the job.

“We have one in Abia. I have visited those states where I think we have the people that are competent to rule.

“Out of the 28 states where the election for governorship is coming up on the 18th, we have about 6 or 8 where we have participants who can do the job.”

Obi on Wednesday visited Plateau state to canvass support for the governorship candidate of the LP.